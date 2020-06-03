PUBG Mobile Lite: Best sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings for PUBG mobile lite (Picture Courtesy: SUTHAR GAMING/YT)

Mastering any game involves a lot of effort and practice. The same can be said for PUBG Mobile lite. One big component of a game are the settings. Players need to adjust the sensitivity settings to reach a particular skill ceiling.

PUBG Mobile lite is the toned-down version of popular battle-royale game PUBG Mobile and provides a similar experience.

On that note, here are one of the ideal sensitivity settings, that the players can use.

Sensitivity Settings for PUBG Mobile Lite

Camera Sensitivity

Camera Sensitivity (free look)

Camera Sensitivity relates to the look-around view of a player, i.e., the eye button. It is useful to spot and look out for the enemy while the character is in motion. You can also leave it to default.

Camera Settings

No scope: 105%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope: 22%

4x Scope, VSS: 17%

6x Scope: 13%

8x Scope: 9%

Camera alters the player's sensitivity while looking around while scoping in. No-scope settings determine the movement of camera angle in third person. Right camera settings enable the player to switch between targets very efficiently.

Aim Down Sight (ADS)

Aim Down Sight Settings

No scope: 115%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55%

2x Scope: 35%

3x Scope: 20%

4x Scope, VSS: 16%

6x Scope: 14%

8x Scope: 12%

ADS or Aim Down sight settings accounts for the recoil control. Changing these settings would not change the sensitivity while looking around but the movement of crosshair while shooting.

Sensitivity is a matter of personal taste preference. Having said that the players should not copy the exact settings. It is much better to take the aforementioned sensitivity as a base and then tweak it according to the preference by getting into the training room. Since it also depends on the device used for playing and the layout of controls.