PUBG Mobile Lite: How to purchase BC?

How to puchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite?

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned down version of the renowned battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

The game has been developed for players with low-end devices so that they can also enjoy the battle royale experience. PUBG Mobile Lite runs on Unreal 4 engine. Battle coins or BC is the in-game currency in the game that can be used to make purchases of skins, outfits and more from the in-game shop.

How to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite?

There are several methods to buy BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. They are as follows:

#1: Google Play Credit

Google Play Credit

Google Play is the default way to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Google Play Credit balance can be used to make various in-game purchases in PUBG Mobile Lite. It is the most commonly used method by players across the world to make payments for in-game items in the game.

#2: Coda-Paytm

Coda-Paytm

Coda shop is one of the most trusted and used top-up websites for various games. One can get vouchers and instant top-ups for multiple games on this website.

These vouchers and top-ups can be purchased using Paytm.

Advertisement

#3: UPI

UPI

UPI or Unified Payments Interface is an instant payment system made for enabling inter-bank transfers.

UPI can be used to purchase BC and other PUBG Mobile items from the in-game shop.

#4: Net Banking

Net Banking

Net Banking is a method by which players can make transactions from their bank accounts to purchase the in-game currency for PUBG Mobile Lite which can then be used to buy in-game items.

#5: Razer Gold Wallet

Razer Gold Wallet

Razer Gold Wallet can be used to purchase virtual credits by gamers across the world. One can use it in over 2500 games to make payments for in-game items.

Razer Gold PIN is a digital code used to top-up the Razer Gold wallet which can later be used for purchasing in-game credits.