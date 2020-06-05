How to register for Genshin Impact final closed beta

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an upcoming action RPG video game developed by miHoYo studios. Since the initial reveal, Genshin Impact has created a lot of hype in the gaming community. The game is quite similar to Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, both in terms of visual aesthetics and gameplay design.

Genshin Impact has already done beta tests and is close to launching its final closed beta. Many of the content creators will be given a free pass to the beta test. The general gaming community can also join the final closed beta test by filling up a questionnaire. To enlist yourself for Genshin Impact final closed beta, follow the steps mentioned below.

Steps to enroll in Genshin Impact final closed beta

Open your web browser and search for Genshin Impact official website.

Genshin Impact

Click on the Final Closed Beta tab.

Players will be prompted to the registration page.

Genshin Impact Login/Registration page

Log in with your pre-existing miHoYo account or create a new one.

Players can use Honkai Impact 3 account if they have one.

After logging in go to the final closed beta tab.

You will be presented with a form.

Fill the required details.

After filling and submitting the form. You will be presented with a Survey Completed message.

Genshin Impact final closed beta is expected to launch in the last week of June 2020. The launch period might change depending on the COVID 19 pandemic and other global factors. Make sure you register for the close beta test as soon as possible. Filling the form doesn't guarantee you beta access. It will be on random or maybe first come-first-served basis.

Choosing players for beta access will be done by the dev team. After registering for closed beta ,make sure you mark miHoYo email id as a contact. So, that when they contact you in regards of beta access the mail will not be sent in spam.