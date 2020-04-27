How to win at Fortnite - Tips to help you bag  'Victory Royale' in Fortnite

Tips to help you win in Fortnite.

How to win at Fortnite? If this the question that's been on your mind, you've come to the right place!

Fortnite Battle Royale is an ever-evolving game. While the core mechanics of the game (shoot, build, progress) remains the same; there are tons of changes that happen within the game with every update. Season 2, Chapter 2 has introduced a horde of new items and locations in Fortnite.

Knowing how to choose your next move is paramount to achieving 'Victory Royale'.

It is easy for new players to be overwhelmed with so much going on around them, especially when you know there are players in your lobby who've played the game much longer. The 'Victory Royale' however, belongs to the smartest player in the server; not the oldest.

We have curated a list of tips that are guaranteed to improve your gameplay and win Fortnite more often.

#1. Know your spot

Map your spot before your drop there!

This is key. Before players begin pondering about how to win at Fortnite, knowing what leads where and how the game works is crucial.

Drop into LTMs and discover the map around you. Look for POIs you assume would be a good fit for your play style. If you are a player who likes to play passively, choose a drop spot further away from popular locations. Once you've picked up a spot, ask yourself this:

Does my landing spot allow me to rotate around the map quickly?

Is the loot pool at your POI enough?

How many players drop here on average?

Scan through the POI and track your movement closely; know where the chests spawn, if there are healables around, observe the most contested spot and try to land elsewhere.

This is important in order for you to move to the next stage.

#2. Choice of weapons

Weapons in Fortnite

Let's face it, not everyone is good at sniping. You may be an excellent player when it comes to close-range combat but may lack the necessary skills to take an AR fight or a sniper battle.

This is where knowing which weapons to run throughout the game comes into play. The only way to find what works best for you is to experiment. The weapons in Fortnite can be categorized into five primary sections:

1) Shotguns / Close Range

2) Assault Rifles / Medium to Long Range

3) SMG / Close Range

4) Sniper Rifles / Long Range

5) Explosives / Medium to Long Range

You can always hop into creative servers to practice from a large number of 'Aim Practice' maps. However, a simple breakdown of any Fortnite designated weapon inventory would look something like this:

Slot 1: Shotgun

Slot 2: Assault Rifle / SMG

Slot 3: Sniper

Slot 4 & 5: Healables

This is to ensure you have a weapon type for every scenario within the game. Shotguns and SMG can come in handy during close-range combats, while AR and snipers assist in case of long / medium range fights. Healables are there to ensure you heal thoroughly after a fight ends or during one.

#3. Constantly check your surroundings

To win at Fortnite, know what's happening around you!

Always keep a steady watch around where you camp or fight. Third-party is a common occurrence in Fortnite and can ruin your entire game within seconds. Do not rush for loot that's lying on the ground in open; Consider the possibility that it could be a trap set by an enemy, waiting to snipe you back to lobby.

Make sure you stay covered the entire time. If there is a lack of natural cover around you, quickly build a 1x1 and camp inside of it, while also checking for players around you.

#4. Building for defense

Building cover instantly is what separates Fortnite from other Battle Royale games.

BUILD FIRST, SHOOT AFTER.

Most new players who don't know better, often try to locate the player shooting at them, and by the time they locate the enemy; they end up often being sent back to the lobby.

Do not be that guy! As soon as you see a bullet coming your way, immediately cover yourself with builds. A simple cover structure can be created by building four walls around you and then moving up with a stair; continue the same till you have achieved a decent amount of height.

#5. Reordering your weapons

Basic Fortnite inventory loadout.

This may sound 'silly', but we cannot stress enough the fact that this is an important factor to win at Fortnite.

The tip itself is plain and simple: Rearrange your weapon inventory in the right order. Why, you ask?

Let's assume that you have an enemy approaching you; you get in there and start building higher than him, you have a clear shot at him and you pull out your shotgun - Wait a second.

There is a gold scar in your shotgun slot because you picked from the last opponent you eliminated and forgot to rearrange your slots. This could potentially throw away your whole game in just a split second.

Remember, every time you pick up a new weapon; rearrange accordingly!