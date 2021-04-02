The importance of items like characters, pets, and gun skins cannot be understated in Garena Free Fire. These items influence gameplay and push players to obtain them. However, purchasing these items requires one to spend diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

Players can purchase diamonds in-game or use numerous top-up sites that offer multiple propositions.

This article provides players with a guide to top-up diamonds in Free Fire in April 2021.

Also read: Rahul Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more

How to top up Free Fire Diamonds in April 2021

#1 In-game

In-game top

Users can follow these steps to top up diamonds in-game:

Advertisement

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Diamond’ icon located at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Several top-up options will appear on the player's screen.

Step 3: Choose the required number of diamonds. Once the payment is processed, the in-game currency will be added to the players’ Free Fire account.

The following are the costs of an in-game top-up:

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

- 100 diamonds INR 250 - 310 diamonds

- 310 diamonds INR 400 - 520 diamonds

- 520 diamonds INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

- 1060 diamonds INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

- 2180 diamonds INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

Users can often collect additional top-up rewards from the events.

#2 Codashop

(Image via Codashop)

Follow the given steps to purchase diamonds via Codashop:

Step 1: Vist the Codashop website by clicking here.

Step 2: Tap on the Free Fire option and enter Player ID.

Step 3: Choose the required payment option and recharge (top-up). Once a successful payment is made, the diamonds will be credited to the account.

Top-up cost on Codashop:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

- 50 diamonds INR 80 - 100 diamonds

- 100 diamonds INR 240 - 310 diamonds

- 310 diamonds INR 400 - 520 diamonds

- 520 diamonds INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

- 1060 diamonds INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

- 2180 diamonds INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

Also read: How to get Phantom Bear Bundle and Egg Hunter Loot Box for free using Free Fire redeem codes

Advertisement

#3 Games Kharido

(Image via Games Kharido)

Follow the given steps to top up Free Fire Diamonds using Game Kharido:

Step 1: Visit the website of Games Kharido. The link for it has been provided below:

Games Kharido website: Click here

Step 2: Next, log in using Facebook or Player ID. Various options will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Select the top-up option. After the successful payment, diamonds will be added to the users’ accounts.

Cost of top up on Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

– 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

– 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

– 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

– 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

– 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

– 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

It is essential to point out that the bonus is only available on the first purchase.

Advertisement

Also read: WAWAN MKS' Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more