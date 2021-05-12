How to top up PUBG Mobile Lite BC (Battle Coins) from SEAGM: Price, process, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down variant of the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile, which offers a lag-free battle royale experience for players with low-end devices.

BC (Battle Coins) is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite. These coins aren't available for free, and players must pay real money to acquire them. There are several ways to purchase BCs in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can either directly buy them from the in-game store or from various third-party websites.

One of the most popular websites for topping up BCs in PUBG Mobile Lite is SEAGM (Sea Gamer's Mall) website. Here's a step-by-step guide for topping up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins from SEAGM in May 2021.

Step-by-step guide for topping up BCs in PUBG Mobile Lite from SEAGM

Step 1: Players should first visit the SEAGM website.

Login/Signup on the website to make a purchase

Step 2: Users must then log in or sign up to the website by filling in the required details.

Click on the desired top-up amount and click on "Buy Now"

Step 3: Players should then select the desired top-up amount and click on "Buy Now."

Step 4: Users must then type in their PUBG Mobile Lite Player ID, and soon a purchase confirmation will appear.

Step 5: Once players confirm the purchase, the selected amount of BCs will be credited to their PUBG Mobile Lite account.

Top-up prices in SEAGM

Along with the regular in-game price, there are several discounts available at SEAGM. Here are all the offers that are currently available on the website:

SEAGM BC top-up offers

Buy 1 × 150 + 90 Extra BattleCoin, Discount: 5%

Buy 1 × 300 + 180 Extra BattleCoin, Discount: 5%

Buy 1 × 460 + 276 Extra BattleCoin, Discount: 5%

Buy 1 × 610 + 366 Extra BattleCoin, Discount: 5%

Buy 1 × 780 + 468 Extra BattleCoin, Discount: 5%

Buy 1 × 1560 + 936 Extra BattleCoin, Discount: 5%

Buy 1 × 3260 + 1956 Extra BattleCoin, Discount: 5%

Buy 1 × 5030 + 3018 Extra BattleCoin, Discount: 5%

Buy 1 × 8620 + 5172 Extra BattleCoin, Discount: 5%

Buy 1 × 17240 + 10344 Extra BattleCoin, Discount: 5%

Buy 1 × 34470 + 20682 Extra BattleCoin, Discount: 5%

Buy 1 × 51710 + 31026 Extra BattleCoin, Discount: 5%

