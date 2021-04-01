Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 6 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are top-rated battle royal games for low-end device users. Both titles are designed for budget smartphones and require lesser device specifications.

This article analyzes and compares PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire's system optimization and performance efficiency to determine which game will be best for 6 GB RAM Android devices by 2021.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs. Free Fire

Free Fire

Minimum System Requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum System Requirements:

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay

Both games typically have Battle Royale features, where players struggle and strive to survive until the end.

60 players in PUBG Mobile Lite land on an island, grabbing guns and killing enemies to be the last person or team. At the same time, 50 players land in Free Fire on a battlefield to do the same and get Booyahs.

For both titles, the average length of a BR match is approximately about 15-20 minutes.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite offers players a more dynamic and natural world. It contains several contrasting graphic illustrations. It also runs efficiently on high-end devices at 60 FPS frame rates.

The visuals of Free Fire are more like that of arcade-style games. However, the game is good in color contrast and supports 60 FPS frame rates on high-end devices.

Conclusion

Since PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are developed for low-end smartphones for Android, both games will be running effortlessly on 6 GB of RAM with maximum caps.

However, when it comes to gameplay, Free Fire offers more variation than PUBG Mobile Lite. Hence, Free Fire is the ideal choice for a good user experience and gameplay variety.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions. Players can choose whichever game they'd like to play.

