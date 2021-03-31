Skyler vs Hayato in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire characters are significant because the gameplay is dependent on their skills. This title also gives users a lot of choices when it comes to the choice of characters.

There are 37 characters in the game, and all of them, except Nulla and Primis, have special powers that assist players on the battlefield.

Skyler is the most recent addition in Free Fire with impressive active abilities, while Hayato has been a trendy option.

This article compares and analyzes these two characters' abilities to see which one is better.

Assessing the abilities of Skyler and Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato, a legendary samurai, has a passive skill called Bushido. The enemy's armor penetration increments by 7.5 percent for every 10 percent drop in maximum HP at Hayato's base stage (level 1).

When Hayato achieves level 6, his armor penetration increases by 10 percent for any 10 percent reduction in total HP.

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm is an active skill that releases a sonic wave at its default level, damaging five gloo walls within 50 meters.

The HP recovery will start with four points per gloo wall deployed. It takes almost 60 seconds for the ability to cool down.

Conclusion/Verdict

Both Skyler and Hayato are incredible characters that dispense impressive abilities to assist players on the battleground. Both have different powers to help players in different situations and circumstances.

However, regarding better use and effectiveness, Skyler is the more suitable option. Hayato is an excellent character for aggressive players as he offers armor-penetrating abilities.

However, Skyler serves a larger purpose and offers more functionality by destroying opponents' gloo walls and restoring HP while players use their own gloo walls.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

