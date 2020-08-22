Free Fire has an extensive collection of items like skins, costumes and emotes. These items can usually be purchased from the in-game shop by players using diamonds, which is one of the currencies present in the game.

Some new players do not know how they can purchase these diamonds in-game and buy items of their choice. So, in this article, we discuss how they can top-up diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

How to top-up diamonds in Free Fire?

Recharging diamonds is a simple and straightforward task, and players can follow these steps to purchase them in-game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the 'Diamond' icon present at the top of the screen.

Step 2: A variety of top-ups appear; choose the required amount of diamonds to be purchased.

Step 3: After a successful purchase, the diamonds will be added to the account of the user.

Here are all of the top-ups available:

100 Diamonds for 80 INR

310 Diamonds for 250 INR

520 Diamonds for 400 INR

1060 Diamonds for 800 INR

2180 Diamonds for 1600 INR

5600 Diamonds for 4000 INR

Also, currently, there is a top-up offer running in Free Fire which provides the players with the Joseph character for purchasing diamonds.

The players can also use several other trusted websites like Codashop and Games Kharido to purchase diamonds.

Users should never resort to the usage of illicit tools like the unlimited diamond generator or mod APK. All such apps are against the anti-hack of Garena Free Fire and are 100% illegal. If the players are found guilty of using them, they will get permanently suspended from the game.

Note: This article is for beginners, and while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.