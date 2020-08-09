Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire. They can be used for numerous transactions that take place in the game. Players can use these Diamonds to purchase several skins, costumes, and other exclusive cosmetics. However, they aren't available for free, and the users would have to buy them.

There are several ways through which the players can top-up their account. In this article, we discuss some of these ways.

How to top-up in Free Fire

Here are two of the ways through which you can top-up diamonds.

Google Play Store

The prices of the currency

This is the default way to purchase diamonds in the game. You need to follow the steps given below to purchase Diamonds via the Google Play Store.

Step 1: Open Free Fire, press the 'Diamond icon' present on the top of the main menu.

Click on the diamond icon.

Step 2: A number of pop-ups appear on the screen.

Step 3: The payment will be made using the Google Play Balance or any other payment method that you have added to the store.

Step 4: After the purchase is successful, you will receive the diamonds.

There are frequent in-game events that provide the player with additional rewards for just making an in-game purchase. Currently, there is an event that provides you with a 100% bonus if you top-up diamonds.

Codashop

Codashop (Picture Courtesy: Codashop)

Codashop is a renowned top-up website that is trusted by millions across the world. The site rewards new users with a 2x Victory Wings gun box and a cashback of up to INR 300 for using PayTM as the mode of purchase. Follow these steps to use Codashop:

Step 1: Visit Codashop's website. Click here to visit the site.

Step 2: Choose the number of diamonds you want to purchase and select the payment method.

Step 3: After the payment is successful, you will receive the diamonds.

'Note: This article is for beginners, while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.'