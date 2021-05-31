How to top-up PUBG Mobile Lite BC (Battle Coins) for Season 25 Winner Pass

The Season 25 Winner Pass (WP) of PUBG Mobile Lite will arrive tomorrow. To upgrade their passes, players must have a sufficient balance of Battle Coins in their in-game accounts.

Players can obtain Battle Coins once they spend real money to do a top-up.

Since the Season 24 Winner Pass for PUBG Mobile Lite ended yesterday, players cannot access the WP section of the game today. Once the new Winner Pass rolls out on June 1st, at 7:30 AM (IST), they will be able to upgrade their WP and access the rewards.

Guide to top-up Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite

The various top-up options that appear in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players need to follow the steps given below to top-up Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite:

They have to open PUBG Mobile Lite and click the “BC” icon. Out of the top-up options that appear, gamers can select one as per their choice. They must remember that the Elite Pass Upgrade is worth 280 BC, and the Elite Upgrade Plus costs 800 BC. They will then need to make the necessary payments.

How to upgrade Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

The Elite Pass Upgrade is worth 280 BC, and the Elite Upgrade Plus costs 800 BC

Players need to follow these steps to upgrade their WP in PUBG Mobile Lite:

They need to open PUBG Mobile Lite and head to the Winner Pass section. Users have to select either the Elite Pass Upgrade or the Elite Upgrade Plus and click on the “Upgrade Pass” option. When the dialog box appears, they can confirm the purchase by clicking on the “OK” button.

