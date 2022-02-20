How to transfer save data from PS4 to PS5 in Horizon Forbidden West

Players have been eagerly jumping into the amazing world contained within Guerilla Game's Horizon Forbidden West. The game was released on February 18, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 respectively.

While the game is the same on both systems, minus some resolution and performance settings, it does allow players to transfer their save progress if they upgrade to a PlayStation 5. Transferring the progress from the old system to the new one is easy as well.

It's easy for players to transfer their save data from PS4 to PS5 in Horizon Forbidden West

Players have to do a few different things on both systems in order to transfer their save data, but the process involved is pretty easy. Guerilla Games details how to make the transfer to a player’s new system in the steps below.

Steps players need to perform on PS4 in order to transfer data

Players should perform the following steps on their PlayStation 4 to prepare for data transfer:

Head to the "Settings" menu and select "Application Saved Data Management"

Move to "Saved Data in System Storage" and select it

For those players who want to utilize a USB to transfer data, they should insert the device into their system now and select the option "Copy to USB Storage Device"

For gamers looking to use their PS Plus Cloud Storage to transfer data, they should select the option "Upload to Online Storage"

Select the save file for Horizon Forbidden West that needs to be transferred from the PS4

Wait for confirmation of the transfer of the save data

Remove the USB from the console (if this was the chosen method of save data transfer)

Steps to perform on PS5 after dealing with PS4

After completing the steps above on PS4, players should then deal with the following steps on their PS5 to finalize the save data transfer:

Go to the "Settings" menu and select "Saved Data and Game/App Settings"

Select the option "Saved Data (PS4)"

For players who are using their USB to transfer the data, they should insert the device into their system and select the option "USB Drive"

For those using PS Plus Cloud Storage to transfer their saved data, they should select the option "Cloud Storage"

Select the save file for Horizon Forbidden West that needs to be transferred to the PS5

Wait for the confirmation message stating the data has been transferred

When finished transferring, players should then launch Horizon Forbidden West

Upon launch, select the option "Import Game from Playstation 4" from the title screen

Select the save file that will be transferred

Once the file is imported, the game will automatically load the save file

Upgrading to PS5 version of the game is free for players who own PS4 version

For players who already own a copy of Horizon Forbidden West on the PS4, they simply need to head to the PlayStation Store in order to find the free download.

Search the PlayStation Store for Horizon Forbidden West and players should receive the option to select the PS5 download for free if they already own the game on PS4. Get ready to enjoy the game with much better graphics!

