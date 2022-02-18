How well will Horizon Forbidden West run on PlayStation 4?

Gamers are undoubtedly excited for the release of Horizon Forbidden West on February 18th. With the game available on both, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, gamers are wondering how it will perform. The good news is that the game is expected to perform well on both systems, with the PlayStation 5 featuring the ability to play the game in 4k resolution.

Just how well will Horizon Forbidden West Perform on the PlayStation 4?

The game is expected to support 30 FPS gameplay at 1080p resolution on the PlayStation 4 Base Model and on the PlayStation 4 Slim Model. Moving on to the PlayStation 4 Pro, the upgraded version can run the game at 30 FPS on 1800p. This is good news for the owners of PlayStation 4. After upgrading to the PlayStation 5, players can upgrade their game for free.

Playing the game on the PlayStation 5 offers a few different video options

Players are able to place the resolution into Resolution mode in order to gain the sharpest visuals. (Image via Guerilla Games)

While playing Horizon Forbidden West on the PlayStation 5, gamers will have a few options when it comes to resolution. The first mode, Resolution, will allow gamers to experience the game in 4k resolution at a smooth 30 FPS. This will allow for crisp gaming textures. The second option, Performance, boasts 1800p resolution at an amazing 60 FPS.

Irrespective of the system, gamers are in for a treat

Players are surely in for a treat with the latest installment from Guerilla Games. The first game, Horizon Zero Dawn, received high praise for having a fantastic open world, combat system, and storyline. Horizon Forbidden West has been regarded as a fantastic sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, and improves upon many aspects of the game that came before it. Players should try out the first installment as well.

How to upgrade the game version from Playstation 4 to Playstation 5

No matter what system players choose to use, they can rest assured the journey is going to be amazing. (Image via Guerilla Games)

When players upgrade from PS4 to PS5, they have the option to download an upgrade from the store for Horizon Forbidden West. This option is selectable on PS5, and it is free. Downloading the upgrade will allow players to increase the resolution, enhance textures, and play the game at higher FPS, so gamers can experience the game in the way it was meant to be experienced.

