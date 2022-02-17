What exact time does Horizon Forbidden West become available?

Horizon Forbidden West is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 hit Horizon Zero Dawn. The game will be available during the launch on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 systems respectively. However, the exact time of the release depends on the player's location. The game will be released at midnight at the local time on the release date of February 18th.

Players who pre-ordered Horizon Forbidden West digitally should pre-download the game

Boasting quite a large download file, which is to be expected of a game of this calibur, players who bought the game early digitally should download the file ahead of time. This is because depending on the region, the download can be up to 97.027 GB for players in the EU. In the US region, the game size is 86.588 GB and finally, the size being an even lower, 82.783 GB, in Japan.

Pre-downloading the game will allow players to start the moment it hits midnight

There is a large open world to explore in Horizon Forbidden West which warrants a large download, so players may want to download the game early. Image via Guerilla Games.

Since the file is so large, some players may want to get a head start on the game download. Once the game is completely downloaded, all players need to do is wait for the release time in order to access the game. However, if a player has ordered a physical copy of the game, how soon they can play it depends on how soon the shipper can deliver it to their home address.

Gamers new to the series may want to catch up on the story beforehand

While there is some time left before the release of Horizon Forbidden West, players may want to pick up a copy of Horizon Zero Dawn. The game was a smash-hit for a reason and players may enjoy playing it prior to the release of the new game. They may not be able to finish it in time, but it will at least give them an idea of what to expect from the latest game in the series.

Players are bound to have a good time with this game

Horizon Forbidden West is sure to be an amazing edition to the series. Image via Guerilla Games.

The last game in the series, Horizon Zero Dawn was very popular due to the amazing open world and combat, which made the game as successful as it was. This new game in the series is sure to leave players just as thrilled as the last one. Players just need to make sure they get their digital copy download started as soon as possible so they can jump in when the game releases at midnight.

Edited by Mayank Shete