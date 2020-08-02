Fortnite’s ‘aim-assist’ mechanic has generated quite a bit of controversy in the past. Earlier, notable players such as Tfue, Ninja and benjyfishy have complained about Fortnite’s aim assist setting. The argument is that it gives players on controller an unfair advantage.

As of now, it appears that the consensus among the Fortnite community is that Epic needs to adjust its aim assist mechanic in order to generate more balance. The fact is that players using a controller have a sever advantage over players using a mouse and a keyboard, and this is something which has shown in recent trends. Back in May 2020, Tfue posted the following post on Twitter.

As you can see, he posted a screenshot of the Top-13 players in North America to illustrate that all of them were using a controller. Regardless, in order to test their skill and see where they really stand, players can always switch their aim-assist setting off. In this article, we will look at the steps you need to follow in order to do that.

How to turn off aim assist in Fortnite?

In order to turn off your ‘aim assist’ setting, you need to first ensure that you have turned your ‘Use Advanced Options’ option on. This can be done by going to the Sensitivity tab from the settings menu. You will not be able to access your ‘Aim Assist strength’ otherwise. Once done, you can follow the steps below to enable or disable your aim-assist setting on Fortnite.

1. In the Match Lobby, click on the three lined hamburger sign on the top right of your screen.

Image Credits: epicgames.com

2. Go to settings, and then scroll over to the Sensitivity tab. It is the icon with the little gear behind a controller.

Image Credits: youtube.com

Advertisement

3. Once you have done that, scroll down to the ‘Aim Assist Strength’ option under the ‘Advanced Sensitivity’ tab.

Credit: youtube.com

4. Here, you can choose the ‘Aim Assist Strength’. If you want to turn it off, you need to put it to ‘0%’.

Image Credits: youtube.com

5. Once you have adjusted the ‘Aim Assist Strength’, apply the changes by pressing the triangle button on your controller. That is it. You can now adjust your Fortnite aim-assist setting whenever you want.

For further help, you can follow the guide in the video posted below.