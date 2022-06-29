How to turn assists on and off in F1 22

In Codemaster’s F1 22, fans of racing will be given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of some of the fastest vehicles around. Thankfully, F1 22 offers some assistance for new players.

Both new and returning players can choose to use driving assists. The features offer a slight boost to the player’s performance, similar in nature to aim assist in first-person shooters. It may nudge the car ever so slightly without the player ever noticing it in the game.

Experienced players may find driving assistance annoying. After all, an experienced driver can tell when it has been enabled. On the other hand, new players may find it incredibly helpful. Either way, both player camps have the option to enable or disable driving assistance in the game.

Should players wish to make use of this feature or disable it entirely, here is how one can turn driving assists on and off in F1 22.

Driving assists can be found in F1 22’s in-game menu

To find the various assist features in the game, players can follow these steps:

Step 1 : Pause the game. You should try to alter the assistance during a race to make a more informed decision.

Step 2 : In the pause menu, choose the 'Settings' tab.

Step 3 : Within the 'Settings' tab, you will see 'Assists.'

Step 4: Highlight specific driving assists you would like to turn on or off.

F1 22 features an assortment of driving assists that players can choose to use. It is great how diverse the options are, and the game gives each player an opportunity to create their own unique setup. The driving assists options are:

Steering Assist

Braking Assist

Pit Assist

Pit Release Assist

ERS Assist

DRS Assist

Driving Proficiency

Anti-Lock Brakes

Traction Control

Dynamic Racing Line

Dynamic Racing Line Type

Gearbox

It should be noted that regardless of skill level, there are a few assists that players should highly consider turning off. The first six assists listed above (Steering Assist, Braking Assist, Pit Assist, Pit Release Assist, ERS Assist, and DRS Assist) should be disabled.

The Steering Assist and Braking Assist apply an artificial control to the vehicle that players may take notice of and react negatively to. When enabled, the car will feel like it is almost glued to a specific track. With Steering Assist and Braking Assist turned off, players have far better control over the vehicle and feel more immersed in the racing experience.

Pit Assist and Pit Release Assist can also put a damper on immersion. With both enabled, the game automatically performs pitting for the player. When the setting is disabled, F1 fans will have to do this themselves and will be able to take advantage of the new pit stop mechanics of the game.

Again, having the ERS Assist and DRS Assist disabled only adds to the immersion of F1 22. When turned off, players will have to use them manually, just like a real driver.

