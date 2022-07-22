How to turn on a computer in Stray

Part of the fun of Stray is attempting to perform human tasks, like dunk a basketball. In fact, during Chapter 3, players get the chance to do exactly that. In some cases, players have to use computers — or rather act as if they’re using one in hopes that their cat paws will allow them to reach new sections of the game.

In Chapter 3, the game leads players into The Flat. Once inside, they will come across a computer. It doesn’t do much of anything at first, only displaying the message “Need. Help…” As a cat, the player will have to do cat things in order to turn on computers in Stray.

Stray: How to turn on computers and access new areas

Understanding how computers work in Stray is actually quite straightforward. There isn’t any real mystery to it. To activate computers, all players have to do is walk on the keyboard. In the event that theY need to access certain areas, usually behind doors, look for computers nearby.

Gaining entry into other rooms is almost always as simple as walking on the keyboard. But do keep in mind that in doing so, the player will get locked out sometimes. For example, the door that opens in The Flat locks them out after they pass through. In other words, be absolutely sure everything that needs to be done is finished before moving on.

Now, there are several occasions where more needs to be done whenever computers are involved in puzzles. Not every computer is working, for example, but it is the key to solving the latest puzzle.

In those cases, players have to power on the computer. In fact, the computer in Chapter 3 of The Flat needs four power cells.

Of course, that also means getting acquainted with Stray’s platforming mechanics. The power cells are almost always hidden. But since the player is a cat, hopping onto tables, bookcases and shelves is as simple as pressing the action button.

As simple as interacting with computers is, it is the driving force that leads players to find B-12, a robot companion they will have for the rest of the game. In fact, the ominous messages that appeared on the computer in Chapter 3 is an AI, which will find its way into B-12.

More about Annapurna Interactive's cyberpunk cat game, Stray

In Stray, players traverse the remnants of human civilization in an effort to find their lost family after a terrible fall separated them.

The game is separated into chapters, which unfold as the player explores more of the robot-run post-apocalyptic, cyberpunk world. These robots need help, just as humans did. Some of them are cold or are just looking to get by; others seemingly exist for the sake of existing. Strangely enough, many of the robots go on doing what they were programmed to do.

Despite being an adventure platformer mixed with puzzle mechanics, the player's road to reuniting with their family ends up attracting negative attention. Though they play as a normal, everyday cat, there is a story here to experience, even trophies.

