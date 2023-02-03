Elden Ring is the latest title from developers FromSoftware. Winner of 2022’s Game of the Year, it follows a player-controlled protagonist as they journey across the land to find and repair the titular Elden Ring to become the Elden Lord.

Notably, the game was directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, with George R.R. Martin assisting in its worldbuilding.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



We truly are thankful for your enduring support, and we hope your journey into the Lands Between was as memorable to you as it was to us.



#ELDENRING It is an honour to have been chosen as Game of the Year 2022 among so many great titles.We truly are thankful for your enduring support, and we hope your journey into the Lands Between was as memorable to you as it was to us. It is an honour to have been chosen as Game of the Year 2022 among so many great titles.We truly are thankful for your enduring support, and we hope your journey into the Lands Between was as memorable to you as it was to us.#ELDENRING https://t.co/cJCGDVQDWD

Since the game’s release on February 25, 2022, it has only grown in popularity, with several unique mods further accentuating its appeal. From gameplay enhancements and visual makeovers to model swaps, the community has a lot of passion for it.

This guide will focus on a particular mod that allows gamers to play as 2B from the ever-popular Nier Automata.

Note: This mod must be used with offline mode for Elden Ring, with Easy Anti Cheat disabled. Online play is not supported and may result in a ban.

The Yorha No.2 Type B (2B) ER Version mod is an excellent way to bring the feel of Nier Automata into Elden Ring

This particular mod swaps the Astrologer set and Night Helm with the 2B model from Nier Automata. It does not have any additional dependencies. The Knight Helm must be equipped for the model to work correctly.

Installing the mod is a simple process on PC:

This mod is ported from the Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro mod of the same.

Click on the “Manual Download” button to download the zip file.

Head on to download the Anti-Cheat Toggler and Offline Launcher mod for the game from nexusmods. Install it.

Make sure you play offline to avoid a ban.

Run the UXM file in the archive, making sure to keep a backup of all your game files, just in case.

The program should prompt you when it is done overwriting the files.

Simply launch the game, and 2B will have replaced the Astrologer set, being completely playable.

How capable is this mod?

The 2B model swap mod in action (Image via YouTube/F o x x)

This mod is, unfortunately, limited to a model swap, and players expecting a completely transformative mod will be left disappointed. Coupled with that, “2B” does not have her signature combat style or voices either.

Despite these shortcomings, this mod is an incredible way to bring the feel of Nier Automata into Elden Ring.

What is Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is an action role-playing game from developers FromSoftware and can be best described as a “soulsborne” entry. Players navigate a vast open world as they fight through perilous enemies to claim the title of Elden Lord.

The game had been in active development since 2017 and was first revealed at E3 2019 during the Xbox event.

The game was released on February 25, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, to tremendous success worldwide. The AAA title went on to win 2022’s Game of the Year, with praise being showered on its lore, design, and combat, drawing parallels to a Nintendo Switch exclusive release, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild.

Poll : 0 votes