How to turn on Telemetry in Forza Horizon 5 for custom HUD

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest iteration in the open-world racing series. Published by Xbox Game Studios and developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Gamepass, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on November 5, 2021.

The game has received great reviews across the board and has also boasted a huge player base since its launch. The HUD of Forza Horizon 5 is sleek accompanying the top-notch realistic world of the game set in Mexico.

While the default HUD is sufficient for casual players, the custom HUD enabled by the Telemetry setting provides a host of minute dynamic details about the car the player is driving.

Turning on the Telemetry setting in Forza Horizon 5 for custom HUD

The custom HUD provided by turning on Telemetry in Forza Horizon 5 shows a bunch of useful stats to the player. Ranging from engine power, torque, e-brake, boost to stats on suspension, friction, and car damage, Telemetry is a dream come true for all the stat-nerds in Forza Horizon 5.

The heat stats provided by the Telemetry HUD (Image via Playground Games)

However, the game tucks away the Telemetry settings inside the in-game menu, making it somewhat obscure to players. This article will provide a step-by-step breakdown of how to turn on the Telemetry setting in Forza Horizon 5 for custom HUD.

To enable the Telemetry custom HUD, players with controllers need to follow the steps given below:

Pause the game and go into Settings .

. Head down to Advanced Settings .

. Scroll down to Switch Anna/Telemetry/TTS and switch to Telemetry there.

How to turn on Telemetry for players on controllers (Image via Playground Games)

Now the button used for accessing Anna, which is holding down the d-pad , instead opens up the Telemetry HUD.

, instead opens up the Telemetry HUD. To switch from the General tab to the other tabs like Friction, Suspension, Body Acceleration, Tires, misc., Heat, and Damage, press the right button on your d-pad.

The telemetry option comes with a caveat for players with controllers since turning on the Telemetry HUD disables Anna’s features, making players choose between the two.

Players with keyboard and mouse, on the other hand, can enjoy the best of both worlds as they don’t have to make a choice between Telemetry custom HUD and Anna. The default keybind for turning on Telemetry with a keyboard is T. And switching between the Telemetry tabs are bound to Page Up and Page Down keys by default.

Remapping the Telemetry hotkey in Forza Horizon 5

Remapping Telemetry hotkey (Image via Playground Games)

Forza players can assign their desired hotkeys for Telemetry HUD in the Control menu under the Settings tab. Then, they can enable the Telemetry custom HUD in the game by pressing the remapped hotkey.

Edited by R. Elahi