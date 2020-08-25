How to unban PUBG Mobile account

PUBG Mobile has set the standards for battle royale games on the mobile platform. Millions of users across the world play it, and they spend a lot of time grinding to be the best. However, some cheaters ruin the entire BR experience. Hence, the developers have brought in a lot of changes to ensure that players can enjoy a fair gameplay experience.

Tencent Games has a stringent policy against cheating, and to maintain the spirit of the game, and they have taken several measures like banning the users who use illicit software and more. But sometimes, users get suspended for unusual reasons. In this article, we discuss how to unban a PUBG Mobile account.

Reasons why an account can be banned

There are various reasons why the developers slap bans on the accounts of players. Here are some of the reasons stated in the official Helpshift page of PUBG Mobile:

Reasons why an account is banned (Image Credits: tencentgames.helpshift.com)

How to unban a PUBG Mobile account

If players think that their account was wrongly banned, they can file a claim. Here's how they can do so:

Step 1: They must open PUBG Mobile, and the ban notification will appear on the screen.

Step 2: He/she will receive two options — File Claim and Details, and can press on the latter if they wish to check the exact reason for the suspension.

Press on the Details button (Image Credits: tencentgames.helpshift.com)

Step 3: To get the account debarred, the player can choose File Claim and appeal with reasons about why the ban should be lifted. The developers will then review the same.

Press on the File Claim button (Image Credits: tencentgames.helpshift.com)

The users can also send an email to PUBG Mobile (PUBGMOBILE_CS@tencentgames.com) and describe the issue, appealing for removal of the suspension.

If the players were banned for using illicit tools, the appeals and claims would not be considered.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.