How to uncover map in Ghost of Yotei (lifting fog of war)

Ghost of Yotei's Ezo provides a large map for Atsu to explore once you complete the prologue. There are several different regions, like Teshio Ridge or Ishikari Plains, with them having unique visuals and gameplay details. The map will be covered by fog of war initially, which will be lifted as you find new places and visit every corner.
Ghost of Yotei's map is roughly the same size as that of Ghost of Tsushima. It will take you a similar time to beat Ghost of Yotei as it did for GoT. In this guide, we will discuss the best ways to uncover the game's map and lift the fog of war.
How to quickly uncover the whole map in Ghost of Yotei
The simplest way to check out the whole map in Ghost of Yotei is through traversal by foot or horse. While this will allow you to enjoy the journey, it is not the quickest way to figure out all points of interest (especially if you have switched off the Golden Bird mechanic).
Ghost of Yotei's Isaburo, an NPC Map Merchant, sells you Traveller's Maps for specific regions for 50 mons. Once purchased, you will then have to place them on the large map in the settings to figure out the point of interest. You can also get Traveller's Maps from interacting with random NPCs, like settlers in the open world or Matsumae soldiers, who will point to a nearby wolf den, fox den, hot spring, etc.
The other best option to find points of interest around Ezo's different regions is by going to a high point on the map (a hill or a cliff) and using your spyglass (up on the d-pad). Points of interest usually have smoke swirling up into the sky. The locations that your spyglass makes note of will appear in a lighter tone on the map, which you can then mark and visit.
Who is Isaburo in Ghost of Yotei?
Isaburo has been tasked by the Shogun to map Ezo, which remains a mystery to the mainland. You first meet him in the Old Inn after you liberate it. He can be found at every major settlement of a region.
In his own words, he is a cartographer who spilled tea on the wrong lord and ended up being sent to "the middle of nowhere". He agrees to create copies for Atsu for a small fee and in the hopes that they remain friends who do not kill each other.
Isaburo also points to the Lost Monk's Camp after the first interaction, which kickstarts the side mission that leads Atsu to the first Altar of Reflection.
As you continue with Ghost of Yotei's main story, you will slowly uncover more regions on the map. For example, you will encounter the Kitsune in Teshio Ridge and the Oni in Ishikari Plains in Chapter 1.
