How to unlock the 98-rated EA FC 25 Ansu Fati FUTTIES item?

EA Sports has released the Pre-Season Transfer Update objective set in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati FUTTIES item being the final reward. The Spanish attacker recently moved to AS Monaco in the French top flight, and this 98-rated item is his first special version for his new club on the virtual pitch.

The Pre-Season event has had plenty of objectives offering players, packs and SP as rewards. The Pre-Season Transfer Update objective is no different, as it provides 1,500 SP and the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati FUTTIES item as the ultimate reward, as well as several packs and another FUTTIES player item.

The 98-rated EA FC 25 Ansu Fati FUTTIES item can now be unlocked

Some of the biggest and most popular transfers in the world of football have been represented via the latest Pre-Season promo. Players like Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all received boosted versions via SBCs, but the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati FUTTIES item can be unlocked for free by completing an objective set.

After failing to live up to his potential at FC Barcelona and being injured for most of his loan spell at Brighton, the Spanish attacker has now moved to AS Monaco and has received a 98-rated item in Ultimate Team as part of his new team.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are the tasks and rewards for each segment of the Pre-Season Transfer Update objective set:

Low Driven Master: Score ten goals with a Low Driven Shot in one Squad Battles match on any difficulty to earn a 84+ x7 players pack.

Win 3: Win three Rush matches to earn a 88+ x3 players pack.

The Architect: Asssit five goals with through balls in Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Earn 97-rated FUTTIES Lily Yohannes.

Score and Assist: Score and assist with a player from Spain in three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Earn a 86+ x7 players pack.

Secure the Victory: Win two Rivals matches by two or more goals to earn a 87+ x5 players pack.

By completing all these tasks, gamers will be able to unlock the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati FUTTIES item, along with 1,500 SP to make progress in the Season Ladder.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The item itself has the stats required to be a top-tier attacker under the FC IQ system. The caliber of this item, along with the SP and pack rewards on offer make the objective worth completing.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More