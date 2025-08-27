How to unlock the 98-rated EA FC 25 Ansu Fati FUTTIES item?

EA Sports has released the Pre-Season Transfer Update objective set in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati FUTTIES item being the final reward. The Spanish attacker recently moved to AS Monaco in the French top flight, and this 98-rated item is his first special version for his new club on the virtual pitch.
The Pre-Season event has had plenty of objectives offering players, packs and SP as rewards. The Pre-Season Transfer Update objective is no different, as it provides 1,500 SP and the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati FUTTIES item as the ultimate reward, as well as several packs and another FUTTIES player item.
The 98-rated EA FC 25 Ansu Fati FUTTIES item can now be unlocked
Some of the biggest and most popular transfers in the world of football have been represented via the latest Pre-Season promo. Players like Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all received boosted versions via SBCs, but the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati FUTTIES item can be unlocked for free by completing an objective set.
After failing to live up to his potential at FC Barcelona and being injured for most of his loan spell at Brighton, the Spanish attacker has now moved to AS Monaco and has received a 98-rated item in Ultimate Team as part of his new team.
These are the tasks and rewards for each segment of the Pre-Season Transfer Update objective set:
- Low Driven Master: Score ten goals with a Low Driven Shot in one Squad Battles match on any difficulty to earn a 84+ x7 players pack.
- Win 3: Win three Rush matches to earn a 88+ x3 players pack.
- The Architect: Asssit five goals with through balls in Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Earn 97-rated FUTTIES Lily Yohannes.
- Score and Assist: Score and assist with a player from Spain in three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Earn a 86+ x7 players pack.
- Secure the Victory: Win two Rivals matches by two or more goals to earn a 87+ x5 players pack.
By completing all these tasks, gamers will be able to unlock the EA FC 25 Ansu Fati FUTTIES item, along with 1,500 SP to make progress in the Season Ladder.
The item itself has the stats required to be a top-tier attacker under the FC IQ system. The caliber of this item, along with the SP and pack rewards on offer make the objective worth completing.