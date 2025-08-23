How to unlock the 99-rated EA FC 25 Bradley Barcola FUTTIES item in Ultimate Team?

The second week of the Pre-Season promo is now live in Ultimate Team, with a 99-rated EA FC 25 Bradley Barcola FUTTIES item being up for grabs via objectives. The PSG superstar has already received multiple special items this year, but this 99-rated version is by far his best variant. It can be unlocked via the Pre-Season Daily Play Games completionist objective set.

This is similar to multiple other daily play completionist objective sets released earlier during the game cycle, which offered special versions of players like Antonio Di Natale. However, the EA FC 25 Bradley Barcola FUTTIES item is by far the best reward released so far as it is 99-rated and has the stats to be an elite-tier winger.

The EA FC 25 Bradley Barcola FUTTIES item has been released via an objective

With PSG winning multiple trophies last season, including the Ligue 1 title and the UEFA Champions League, their players have had various promo items over the course of the game cycle. They already have several 99-rated players as well, including Nuno Mendes and Ousmane Dembele, and the EA FC 25 Bradley Barcola FUTTIES item is the latest addition to their roster.

This item is available via the Pre-Season Daily Play Completionist objective. This means that fans can obtain this attacker by just playing the game. Playing three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode will complete the Daily Play objective for that particular day, and completing this objective multiple times will provide some amazing rewards.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the rewards for the objective set:

Complete 1: Complete the Daily Play games objective once to unlock a 85+ x5 players pack.

Complete the Daily Play games objective once to unlock a 85+ x5 players pack. Complete 2: Complete the Daily Play games objective twice to unlock a 88+ x2 players pack.

Complete the Daily Play games objective twice to unlock a 88+ x2 players pack. Complete 3: Complete the Daily Play games objective thrice to obtain 1,000 SP.

Complete the Daily Play games objective thrice to obtain 1,000 SP. Complete 4: Complete the Daily play games objective four times to unlock a 86+ x5 players pack.

Complete the Daily play games objective four times to unlock a 86+ x5 players pack. Complete 5: Complete the Daily Play games objective five times to unlock a 89+ x2 players pack.

Complete the Daily Play games objective five times to unlock a 89+ x2 players pack. Complete 6: Complete the Daily Play games objective six times to unlock a 87+ x5 players pack.

By completing all these tasks, fans will obtain a 97-rated FUTTIES Burkardt and the EA FC 25 Bradley Barcola FUTTIES item.

The final rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Both these players have the stats required to be top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, making this objective worth completing.

