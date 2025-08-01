EA FC 25 Futties: Daily Play Games Completionist (Antonio Di Natale) – All tasks and rewards

EA FC 25 has dropped the new Daily Play Games Completionist Objective in Ultimate Team, giving you the opportunity for daily players to unlock a 97-rated Futties Hero Antonio Di Natale. The Italian sharpshooter was known for his goal-scoring capabilities, and now you can have that in your squad’s attack.

So, let’s dive into more details about this EA FC 26 Ularime Rune objective, the special player card, and whether it’s worth acquiring.

All tasks and rewards for Futties: Daily Play Games Completionist

Challenges for the EA FC 25 Futties: Daily Play Games Completionist (Antonio Di Natale) (Image via EA Sports/ SK Gaming)

If you play Ultimate Team daily, getting the Di Natale Futties Hero card would be an easy grind. You simply need to complete six daily tasks across a week. Moreover, you would get additional rewards for completing each task.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the live objective’s tasks and their rewards:

Complete 1: Finish the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective once. Earn an untradeable 5x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack.

Finish the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective once. Earn an untradeable 5x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack. Complete 2: Finish the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective twice. Earn an untradeable 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Finish the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective twice. Earn an untradeable 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack. Complete 3: Finish the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective thrice. Earn untradeable 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Finish the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective thrice. Earn untradeable 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack. Complete 4: Finish the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective four times. Earn an untradeable 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Finish the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective four times. Earn an untradeable 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack. Complete 5: Finish the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective five times. Earn an untradeable 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Finish the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective five times. Earn an untradeable 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack. Complete 6: Finish the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective six times. Earn an untradeable 88+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Once all six tasks are done, you’ll automatically unlock the Futties Hero Di Natale card as the reward.

Is Futties Hero Antonio Di Natale worth it?

Stats of Futties Antonio Di Natale (Images via EA Sports / SK Gaming)

The Futties Hero Di Natale card is rapid with 97 acceleration and clinical with every shooting stat at 99. He is also a great left-winger and left-midfielder thanks to his 94 passing, 97 dribbling, and 98 balance. He would feel silky on the ball, while 90 strength and 95 stamina would let him hold off against defenders. His 12 PlayStyles, including Finesse Shot+, Technical+, First Touch+, and Trivela+, would make him even more explosive in-game.

For a free card, Futties Hero Antonio Di Natale easily competes with top-tier attackers, making this grind more than worth your time. However, this objective would only be available for a week and would expire on August 8, 2025.

