EA FC 26 Career Mode: Manager Live explained

With EA FC 26 being a few months away from release, fans are getting hyped to know more about the game. They are eagerly looking forward to Career Mode, particularly the Manager Career. It has been one of the beloved FC game modes, as we get the opportunity to manage our beloved teams. Fans come up with their own scenarios while managing a club, but they can run out of ideas. So, EA Sports has come up with the new Manager Live feature.Manager Live will revolutionize how you played Career Mode till now. So, let’s walk you through what this new EA FC 26 feature is.What is Manager Live in EA FC 26 Career Mode?EA FC (formerly FIFA) Career Mode has always been a sandbox where you choose a club, define your own rules, and shape your own journey. You could take a lower-tier team to the top or dominate with giants like Real Madrid. The storytelling in Manager Career Mode has always been entirely up to the player.Manager Live changes that by introducing structured, weekly challenges with specific objectives and rewards. Instead of just creating your own path, you’ll now have guided storylines based on real football narratives or creative scenarios, with actual in-game stakes. It’s EA Sports’ way of blending dynamic, real-world elements into the Career Mode, something that many fans have wanted for years.What are the types of Manager Live challenges? How will they work?Manager Live challenges are based on a wide range of creative, challenging, and often very specific scenarios to test your managerial skills. Some of these challenges are themed after real football events, like replicating Arsenal’s invincible season, Ajax losing their nine-point lead in the final seven games, or Valencia being at the bottom of La Liga at Christmas.Winning UCL with PSG in EA FC 26. (Image via EA Sports)Manager Live also presents challenges where you have finance-focused tasks like earning a set amount through transfers, or adversity-based ones like surviving a season with a heavy points deduction and a transfer embargo. Moreover, these challenges will be grouped into categories. There will be starter challenges for getting accustomed to the system, then challenges based on your preferred clubs and leagues, and also community favorites like classic Road to Glory or Youth Academy builds.When you first enter Manager Live, you’ll select your favorite clubs or leagues. Then the game will use this information to tailor future challenges. So, each challenge will be built around specific parameters and limitations to make the journey more challenging. These could include age restrictions, limited budgets, or transfer bans to impact gameplay.Also Read: EA FC 26 Gameplay Deep Dive: Competitive vs Authentic gameplay, new mechanics, and moreWhen will you get new Manager Live challenges in EA FC 26?EA Sports is planning to release around 150 challenges throughout the year, with new ones dropping weekly. This steady stream of content ensures that players always have something fresh to enjoy.It also means the game can respond to what’s happening in real-world football. A surprise title push, a shocking relegation battle, or a Cinderella cup run can all be turned into playable scenarios within days.Are there any rewards for completing Manager Live challenges?Yes, you will be rewarded for completing the Manager Live challenges in Career Mode. EA FC 26 allows players to implement Icons and Heroes in Manager Mode, but they first need to be unlocked by completing Manager Live challenges. Moreover, there will be other in-game rewards like visual customisation, budget bonuses, or carryover perks for future saves.Manager Live is definitely a step towards making Career Mode feel more rewarding and realistic. Let’s wait for the game’s official release on September 20, 2025, to know if this new feature lives up to its potential.Read more EA FC 26-related articles:EA FC 26 Real Madrid leaked ratingsEA FC 26 cover stars: Jude Bellingham returns and Jamal Musiala debutsMessi vs Ronaldo debate continues as EA FC 26 ratings get leaked