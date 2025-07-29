EA FC 26 Real Madrid leaked ratings

Real Madrid fans must be eagerly waiting to know the new EA FC 26 rankings of their beloved football stars. Although they might have to wait a few months for the new rating, that might not be the case anymore after a new leak has surfaced.According to popular X (formerly Twitter) user FUT Camp, the beta testing phase has revealed the full Real Madrid squad ratings for the upcoming game. While these aren’t the final numbers, they give a strong idea of how players may be ranked when the full game releases.Real Madrid players' beta ratings leaked for EA FC 26In EA FC 25, Real Madrid had a strong lineup with every players having impressive ratings. The leaks suggest the new FC 26 ratings might not be too different from last year's. Some noticeable changes might be some missing faces like Luka Modric and Lucas Vasquez. However, there would also be some new additions to Los Blancos like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alvaro Carreras, and Dean Huijsen.Here’s a full look at the leaked beta ratings of Real Madrid players:Kylian Mbappe (ST) – 90Vinícius Jr. (LW) – 90Jude Bellingham (CAM) – 90Thibaut Courtois (GK) – 89Fede Valverde (CM) – 88Antonio Rudiger (CB) – 88Rodrygo (RW) – 86Dani Carvajal (RB) – 86Eder Militao (CB) – 85Aurelien Tchouameni (CDM) – 84David Alaba (CB) – 84Eduardo Camavinga (CDM) – 83Ferland Mendy (LB) – 82Dani Ceballos (CM) – 80Brahim Díaz (CAM) – 80Fran García (LB) – 79Arda Guler (CAM) – 78Endrick (ST) – 77This leaked player list suggests, the EA FC 26 beta doesn't feature the new Real Madrid players. However, the many players have recieved some noticeable downgrades to their FC 25 ratings. Mbappe, Alaba, and Tchouameni have dropped a rating, while Mendy and Diaz have lost two overall ratings. Meanwhile, Cebalos and Garcia has recieved a +1 overall rating.These are not yet final and may be tweaked before the official launch of EA FC 26. If these numbers stick, Real Madrid would still be one of the most powerhouse teams in any game mode.Read more EA FC 26-related articles below:Open world mode in EA FC 26 is reportedly not comingZlatan Ibrahimovic revealed as EA FC 26 cover star after likeness rights controversyEA FC 26 cover stars: Jude Bellingham returns and Jamal Musiala debutsAll confirmed leagues in EA FC 26