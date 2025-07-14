Open world mode in EA FC 26 is reportedly not coming

EA FC 26's release date could be announced soon, and the community seems really hyped up. There have already been plenty of leaks and discussions about potential new features, fresh gameplay mechanics, and the choices for the game's cover. However, amid all this, a new report by @FutSheriff, a reputable page on X, suggested that the much-anticipated open world mode would not be included in this FC 26.

On that note, here’s everything we know about the open world mode so far, and what to expect.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

EA FC 26 reportedly will not feature the open world mode

EA Sports officially stated during an investor call in 2024 that future EA FC titles would introduce large open-world playground spaces. The screenshots during the presentation showcased different types of themes where players could explore freely and connect with others in a more social setting. This seemed like a fresh way to experience the world of EA FC beyond the traditional matches and modes.

However, the new report by @FutSheriff claimed that this open world concept won’t be ready in time for FC 26. If this is true, we can still expect the open world mode to arrive in later installments of the series, as it is officially under development.

While this information might disappoint a lot of players who were hoping to try this feature soon, it could also be a positive sign. With more time, EA Sports may be working to ensure that the mode meets the high expectations and delivers exactly what they showcased during the presentation.

That’s everything we know about the EA FC 26 open world rumors so far. The first official trailer for EA FC 26 is expected to drop later this week, and Ultimate Edition early access will likely go live on September 19, 2025. For now, all we can do is wait for an official announcement from the developers regarding all of this.

