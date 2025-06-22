Leaked EA FC 26 Pre-order bonuses hint at free Icons in Ultimate Team

With FC 25's game cycle nearing its conclusion, the EA FC 26 Pre-order bonuses have been leaked by X/FUTSheriff. This comes from one of the most reliable and popular accounts for EA FC leaks on social media. The release dates of the new title were previously leaked as well, with the Ultimate Edition rumored to arrive on September 19 and the Standard Edition expected to be released on September 26, 2025.

Ad

Gamers can pre-order the specific version of EA FC 26 much earlier, and doing so before a certain date will allow them to obtain some amazing rewards in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The leaked EA FC 26 Pre-Order bonuses include a free Icon in Ultimate Team

Previous versions of the game have had a similar pre-order system, with the bonus rewards being improved every year. If social media leaks are to be believed, the EA FC 26 Pre-order bonuses could be the best, especially with a guaranteed untradeable Icon being provided for Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

Ad

Trending

Icons are some of the most popular and overpowered items on the virtual pitch. These are legends of the sport who have retired but have in-game versions in Ultimate Team. They receive various promo versions over the year, but their base items are available from the very beginning. The latest leaks on social media suggest that gamers can obtain one such item for their club by just pre-ordering the upcoming title.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

These are all the leaked EA FC 26 Pre-order bonuses:

Icon (Untradeable) from launch

Up to 4600-6000 FC Points

Additional EVO slot from Launch

Season Premium Pass from Launch

Up to 7 days of Early Access

Top 5 PP 93+ Icon Unique Evolution

Fans must pre-order the game before August 26 to obtain all these benefits. While the free Icon is certainly the standout inclusion, the other rewards are amazing as well. Having 4,600-6,000 FC points at the start of the game cycle will prove to be extremely beneficial. Similarly, the extra EVO slot will allow gamers to evolve multiple players at once, while the Premium Pass will provide them with better rewards for playing the game.

Overall, these leaked EA FC 26 Pre-order bonuses will create a lot of hype among Ultimate Team fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More