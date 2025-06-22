Leaked EA FC 26 Pre-order bonuses hint at free Icons in Ultimate Team

With FC 25's game cycle nearing its conclusion, the EA FC 26 Pre-order bonuses have been leaked by X/FUTSheriff. This comes from one of the most reliable and popular accounts for EA FC leaks on social media. The release dates of the new title were previously leaked as well, with the Ultimate Edition rumored to arrive on September 19 and the Standard Edition expected to be released on September 26, 2025.
Gamers can pre-order the specific version of EA FC 26 much earlier, and doing so before a certain date will allow them to obtain some amazing rewards in Ultimate Team.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.
The leaked EA FC 26 Pre-Order bonuses include a free Icon in Ultimate Team
Previous versions of the game have had a similar pre-order system, with the bonus rewards being improved every year. If social media leaks are to be believed, the EA FC 26 Pre-order bonuses could be the best, especially with a guaranteed untradeable Icon being provided for Ultimate Team enthusiasts.
Icons are some of the most popular and overpowered items on the virtual pitch. These are legends of the sport who have retired but have in-game versions in Ultimate Team. They receive various promo versions over the year, but their base items are available from the very beginning. The latest leaks on social media suggest that gamers can obtain one such item for their club by just pre-ordering the upcoming title.
These are all the leaked EA FC 26 Pre-order bonuses:
- Icon (Untradeable) from launch
- Up to 4600-6000 FC Points
- Additional EVO slot from Launch
- Season Premium Pass from Launch
- Up to 7 days of Early Access
- Top 5 PP 93+ Icon Unique Evolution
Fans must pre-order the game before August 26 to obtain all these benefits. While the free Icon is certainly the standout inclusion, the other rewards are amazing as well. Having 4,600-6,000 FC points at the start of the game cycle will prove to be extremely beneficial. Similarly, the extra EVO slot will allow gamers to evolve multiple players at once, while the Premium Pass will provide them with better rewards for playing the game.
Overall, these leaked EA FC 26 Pre-order bonuses will create a lot of hype among Ultimate Team fans.