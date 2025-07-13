EA FC 25 Dribble and Deliver Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Dribble and Deliver Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing fans to upgrade their players and provide them with some amazing attacking boosts. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC points to be unlocked, which will make it a popular option amongst gamers looking to upgrade their rosters.
This is somewhat similar to the previously released Driven Prodigy EVO, as it is free to complete and does not offer a very large overall rating boost. This will allow the EA FC 25 Dribble and Deliver Evolution to be used for multiple EVO chains, making it an excellent addition to the game during the ongoing promo.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Dribble and Deliver Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Dribble and Deliver Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 94
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
These stipulations are extremely lenient and will allow basically any player with an overall rating of 94 or below to be used in this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Dribble and Deliver Evolution
These are some of the most popular and overpowered options:
- Ciro Immobile: 94
- Kaka: 94
- Zambo Anguissa: 94
- Patri Guijarro: 94
- Lorenzo Insigne: 94
- Heung Min Son: 94
- Denzel Dumfries: 94
- Eusebio: 93
- Donyell Malen: 93
- Emmanuel Emegha: 93
- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
- Fermin: 91
All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Dribble and Deliver Evolution
Similar to the previously released FUTTIES Countdown EVO, the EA FC 25 Dribble and Deliver Evolution also has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Acceleration +8 (Max 94)
- Strength +5 (Max 94)
- Finishing +6 (Max 96)
- Power Header PlayStyle
- Technical+ PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Curve +5 (Max 95)
- Ball control +4 (Max 94)
- Long Shots +6 (Max 96)
- Shot Power +6 (Max 97)
- Power Shot and Chip Shot PlayStyles
Level 3 upgrades:
- Reactions +4 (Max 97)
- Composure +5 (Max 96)
- Rapid+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing. It does not require any coins or FC points and will also be useful for more Evolution chains in the future.