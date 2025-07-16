All confirmed leagues in EA FC 26

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Jul 16, 2025 17:37 GMT
All confirmed leagues in EA FC 26
All confirmed leagues in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 26 has been officially unveiled and is set to deliver an unmatched football simulation experience with an extensive lineup of officially licensed leagues. You can expect to see a wide range of competitions from across the globe, including men’s and women’s football.

While most leagues would be returning along with some new ones, there would be some generic clubs due to licensing issues.

All the leagues officially featured in EA FC 26

After parting ways with FIFA, EA Sports formed agreements with various clubs from across the world to feature in their rebranded EA FC series. This allowed them to keep the game's authenticity despite losing FIFA branding.

Below is the complete list of confirmed leagues in EA FC 26:

  • Premier League/ EFL/ BWSL - England
  • La Liga/ Liga F - Spain
  • Bundesliga/ GPFB/ 3. Liga - Germany
  • Ligue 1 McDonald's/ Arkema Première Ligue - France
  • Serie A - Italy
  • MLS/ NWSL - USA
  • Liga Portugal - Portugal
  • Belgium Pro League - Belgium
  • Eredivisie - Netherlands
  • Liga Profesional de Fútbol-Argentina - Argentina
  • Roshn Saudi League - Saudi Arabia
  • K League - South Korea
  • Chinese Super League - China
  • A-League - Australia and New Zealand
  • Liga 1 - Romania
  • Ekstraklasa - Poland
  • Austrian Bundesliga - Austria
  • Brack Super League - Switzerland
  • Superliga - Denmark
  • Scottish Premiership - Scotland
  • SSE Airtricity League Premier Division - Ireland
  • Allsvenskan - Sweden
  • Eliteserien - Norway
Most of these leagues have previously featured in EA FC 24 and EA FC 25, like the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and MLS. Moreover, EA Sports has shared that there will be more leagues appearing in the game. There are speculations about some South American leagues like Liga MX, Brazil League, and Chile Championship debuting in the EA FC series.

The list didn't mention Serie B (Italy's second division) and the Indian Super League (India), which previously featured in EA FC titles. Moreover, Serie A remains licensed, but some Italian clubs like AC Milan and Inter Milan will be absent from the game. Due to their exclusive deal with Konami's eFootball, they will appear as generic clubs like Milano FC and Lombardia FC.

Now, we all must wait for further deep dives and the game's release to see all the leagues and clubs officially featuring in EA FC 26.

