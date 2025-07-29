Messi vs Ronaldo debate continues as EA FC 26 ratings get leaked

By Ripan Majumdar
Published Jul 29, 2025 19:24 GMT
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo EA FC 26 ratings leaked
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo EA FC 26 ratings leaked (Image via EA Sports/ SK Gaming)

The eternal football debate of who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continues, as their EA FC 26 ratings get leaked. These footballing icons have entertained the world for the past two decades. So, it isn't surprising that fans eagerly wait to know the EA FC (formerly FIFA) ratings for these two legendary players.

With leaked player ratings from the game’s beta testing now circulating online, fans get to know their ratings ahead of the game’s release. However, this leak has fanned the flames of the ongoing Messi vs Ronaldo debate.

Note: The ratings are from EA FC 26 beta testing. So, the official ratings for Messi and Ronaldo could be different after the game’s official release.

Fans are divided over Messi and Ronaldo’s EA FC 26 leaked ratings

According to trusted leaker Exofifa_, Lionel Messi has received an overall rating of 87, and Cristiano Ronaldo has been rated at 85. Both players have been downgraded by one point compared to their EA FC 25 ratings. These changes reflect their advancing age and absence from elite European competitions.

These ratings have sparked the ongoing Messi vs Ronaldo debate, resulting in EA FC fans being divided. A section of fans agrees with the beta ratings. Some pointed out that the Argentine world champion has higher ratings due to his real-world performances. He is still a crucial part of Inter Miami and Argentina, whether it’s in scoring goals or playmaking. Meanwhile, some also agreed to them being downgraded for their age.

A section of fans also believe EA Sports has been unfair with Ronaldo’s rating. They claimed the Portuguese striker should have kept his 86 rating from FC 25 or received an upgrade to match Messi’s beta rating. Despite the dissatisfaction with Ronaldo being 85, there weren't many voices against Messi being rated 87. However, a large number of fans also claimed that at this point, they should be rated similarly in the game.

Although both legends are nearing the twilight of their careers, with Messi playing in MLS for Inter Miami and Ronaldo continuing his Saudi Pro League stint with Al Nassr, the global fanbase remains as passionate as ever. The FC 26 ratings might suggest a marginal gap, but the fans would never agree, and the Messi vs Ronaldo debate would go on.

