EA FC 26 Career Mode: New Manager Market explained

In previous EA FC titles, once you picked your manager and club, the rest of the league stayed unchanged. For example, Pep Guardiola stayed at Manchester City forever until you replaced him or any other manager at their respective club. As a result, it felt like you were managing in a frozen timeline where no manager gets sacked. However, that will change with EA FC 26, as it will introduce the Manager Market.With the new Manager Market, EA Sports has finally added a bit of realism to the Manager Career Mode. Now, the gaffers can actually get fired, retire, or even switch clubs after a long stint. Basically, clubs will look at their manager’s job security based on how well they’re meeting objectives, like how it works in real life.Every manager gets sacked in EA FC 26 Career ModeIn EA FC 25 or previous FIFA titles, only you get sacked from a managerial role upon failing to meet requirements. That is no longer the case with FC 26, as a manager can get fired upon failing to hit targets. If they get sacked, the club won’t just randomly select a new face. Instead, they’ll hire a caretaker manager first.What’s more interesting is that caretaker managers can be hired full-time if they do well. If they don’t meet the expectations, the club will actively scout for a replacement based on the manager's profile, tactical vision, and overall rating. With Manager Market, you can keep an eye on and see if you are ready to undertake that role.Manager Market brings league overview, watchlists, and job applications to Career ModeYou’ll have access to a league overview, where you can check out how every manager is doing, whether they are on the path to glory, teetering on thin ice, or even planning to hang up their boots.With the new Manager Market system, you can also keep tabs on a specific manager. If you want to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, then add him to your watch list. If he’s not doing well, like City losing UCL or falling behind Arsenal in the league table, you can see it all unfold and approach him at the right moment.You can even apply for jobs that have recently opened up, like if Vincent Kompany leaves Bayern Munich. If you don’t want to lead the Bavarians, then just wait and scout for the openings at a club you prefer. Moreover, the Manager Career system would suggest jobs if you don’t want to wait for an opportunity at your desired club.Also Read — EA FC 26 Gameplay Deep Dive: Competitive vs Authentic gameplay, new mechanics, and moreCommentary, Social Media, and Custom Rivalries reflect the new EA FC 26 Manager MarketThis whole Manager Market system isn’t just limited to the Manager Career mode hub. It also affects the Career Mode matches. Commentators might say things like how a match could be the last opportunity for the coach to keep his job, or mention him in talks with other clubs. Moreover, these manager market stories will also pop up on social media, making the experience more authentic.In FC 26 Manager Career, you can also edit the names of other clubs’ managers. You can name your rival team’s manager after your friend. If I manage Barcelona, I would rename the manager of Real Madrid as my fellow EA FC expert, Shivanshu Raturi, who is a Madridista.In summation, the new Manager Market seems like a huge step forward for Manager Career Mode. It would no longer resemble a simple sandbox, as you would be part of a dynamic ecosystem where every decision counts and every result matters.Read more EA FC 26-related articles:How Archetypes work in EA FC 26 Clubs?EA FC 26 Clubs Live Events: Structure, how to enter, and moreEA FC 26 Clubs: Be a Goalkeeper revamped gameplay explained