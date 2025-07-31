How Archetypes work in EA FC 26 Clubs

In the previous EA FC (formerly FIFA) Clubs mode, you’d simply grind and throw on some traits to build your Pro. However, EA FC 26 will be revolutionizing things in a significant way by introducing Archetypes. It’s a pretty exciting system to build your Clubs Pro once you get the hang of it.

So, let’s walk you through how the new Archetypes mechanic will work in the upcoming EA FC 26.

What are Archetypes in EA FC 26 Clubs?

Archetypes are essentially pre-built player blueprints that are based on real-world football players. There will be 13 types of Archetypes in Clubs in FC 26, and all are unique in their own ways.

When you load into Clubs for the first time, you’ll get to pick one Archetype to start your journey. Later, you can unlock the remaining Archetypes with Clubs Coins, FC Points, or the rewarded Consumables. The idea is to build your Pro around the playing style you want and grow from there.

How to level up Archetypes

In FC 26, you will get Archetype XP, also known as AXP, by playing matches in Clubs. The more you play, the more AXP you get.

To know how much Archetype XP you get in a match, refer to the pointers below:

Role Rating: The better you play your position, the more AXP you get.

The better you play your position, the more AXP you get. Actions in the Game: Things like goals, tackles, and passes add a little bit of AXP too.

Things like goals, tackles, and passes add a little bit of AXP too. Match Type: It matters what type of mode – League, Drop-In, Playoffs, or even Live Events – you’re playing, as some give more AXP than others.

It matters what type of mode – League, Drop-In, Playoffs, or even Live Events – you’re playing, as some give more AXP than others. Skill Games: You can also play some Skill Games to earn extra XP, but it’s limited per week, like in past instalments.

Note: Each Archetype levels up separately. So if you unlock a new one, you’ll need to level it from scratch.

What happens when your Archetype levels up in Clubs?

Rewards for leveling up Archetype. (Image via EA Sports)

Every time your Archetype levels up, you will get a bunch of rewards that can help make your Pro better. We have listed those rewards below:

Attribute Points: You spend these to boost attributes like Pace, Dribbling, Defending, or whatever else suits your role.

You spend these to boost attributes like Pace, Dribbling, Defending, or whatever else suits your role. Signature PlayStyle upgrades: These are big. Your main PlayStyles can get upgraded to PlayStyle+, which are basically overpowered versions of the original ones.

These are big. Your main PlayStyles can get upgraded to PlayStyle+, which are basically overpowered versions of the original ones. Perks & more slots: You unlock more Signature Perks and PlayStyle slots that can help personalize your player further.

Leveling up your Archetype will require a lot of grinding, but it should feel more meaningful because your Pro will start to feel like your creation rather than just another 85-rated generic striker.

What is Archetype Card in EA FC 26 Clubs?

Archetype Cards in EA FC 26 Clubs (Image via EA Sports)

You are likely aware of how real-world players have player cards in Ultimate Team, showing off their skills, appearance, and attributes. The Archetype Card is very similar, as it's a visual representation of your player’s pose, background, and key stats. As you level up in Clubs, it changes from Bronze all the way up to Icon.

You can also customize these cards with different backgrounds you earn from the Season Pass or through objectives. So yes, it’s a little flexing opportunity built right into the game.

What are Consumables in FC 26 Clubs?

If you’re joining Clubs late or are a casual player who doesn't play the mode regularly, Consumables serve as a cheat code from EA Sports to help you keep up with competitive Clubs players and their Archetypes. These Consumables help you either boost your AXP, unlock new Archetypes, or even reset your Clubs Pro for a new build. Additionally, you can get them through rewards or the Clubs Store.

The different types of Consumables that will be available in FC 26 Clubs are listed below:

AXP Multipliers: These let you earn more XP via XP boosts.

These let you earn more XP via XP boosts. Direct AXP: These help you earn XP instantly.

These help you earn XP instantly. Archetype Unlocks: These help you unlock Archetypes without grinding for them.

These help you unlock Archetypes without grinding for them. Resets your build: Helps you reset your Clubs player's build.

Archetypes are supposed to make your Pro feel more unique, tied to a specific playstyle, and more rewarding to build. In other words, the player you create for Clubs will have more control, better customizability, and an actual personality in EA FC 26.

