EA FC 26 Clubs: Be a Goalkeeper revamped gameplay explained

EA Sports has added multiple updates to the EA FC 26 Clubs Be a Goalkeeper feature (BAG). The revamped Be a Goalkeeper gameplay in Clubs Rush will play a major role in the usage of goalkeepers in the upcoming edition of EA FC. Based on the recent deep dive, EA FC 26 Clubs will feature new controls, assistance levels, PlayStyles, revamped UI components, and a better presentation (along with unique camera and audio treatments).This article highlights all the changes and improvements to EA FC 26 Clubs Be a Goalkeeper feature, helping you learn about them and giving you an advantage before the title's release.What are the improvements and changes made to the EA FC 26 Clubs Be a Goalkeeper feature?According to EA Sports, Be a Goalkeeper (BAG) players can test their ability on the Rush pitch exclusively in Clubs Rush.You can enjoy controlling the goalkeeper directly using the BAG feature in EA FC 26 Clubs, which has multiple new Goalkeeper Playstyles:New control scheme - New controls enable you to control your goalkeeper's action from claiming crosses, dive direction, smothering the ball, or reaction saves.Cross Claiming - During an incoming cross, you can request either a catch (using Cross or X) or a punch (using Circle or B) attempt according to your timing.Dive Direction - Flick the Right Stick for the Goalkeeper to dive in that direction shortly.One-on-One Situations - You can now smother the ball (using Square or X) or make yourself big to block the incoming shot by rushing on an attacker in a specific direction. (using Triangle or Y).Reaction Saves - Choose your dive direction to make an instant save attempt when an attacker is close (using the R1 + Right Stick Flick or RB + Right Stick Flick). The general reaction saves can be made using Circle or B.Also Read: EA FC 26 Real Madrid leaked ratings.Matchmaking changesIn addition, the Clubs Rush matchmaking experience has undergone a few changes:You can now have a team of up to five players. However, one player must be using a GK Archetype to start a match.Matchmaking will attempt to find a squad similar to yours, irrespective of whether you have an assigned Goalkeeper or not.If you prefer to play without a goalkeeper, disable the ‘Find GK’ setting present in the Club Rush lobby.Visual improvementsMultiple visual improvements have been made to the EA FC 26 Clubs Be a Goalkeeper feature. They are:New Dive Direction UI - A new Dive Direction UI appears when there is a chance for a shot.Updated Positioning UI - The auto-positioning AR visual has been updated.Camera - A new 11v11 camera that brings a closer view with the manual camera movement ability (Camera Pan: L1 + Left Stick direction or LB + Left Stick direction).With so much in store, EA will be expecting many players to join in and play the EA FC 26 Clubs mode.Read more on EA FC 26:Messi vs Ronaldo debate continues as EA FC 26 ratings get leakedIs it worth buying the EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition?