How to unlock all weapons in Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 pulls fans in for another action-packed ride through crazy set-pieces and bombastic battles. The titular witch commands a variety of insane weapons imbued with demonic power. This allows her and the players to cause chaos against their mightiest foes.

As is tradition for the Bayonetta franchise, players will unlock most weapons via normal gameplay progression, but there are a few optional ones too.

Bayonetta 3 offers about a dozen varied weapons

1) Color My World

The newest handguns are pretty flashy (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Madama Butterfly

How to get: Beat the Prologue

A set of four powerful handguns was crafted by the famed weaponsmith Rodin and crowned with the names Sunshine Yellow, Orange Blossom, Green Grass, and Blue Sky. Tuned for usage in the Umbran combat style called "Bullet Arts," they are not only guns with incredible stopping power but also function as devastating melee weapons.

Furthermore, as they were created to channel the power of Madama Butterfly, Bayonetta's most frequently summoned Infernal Demon, their destructive power increases exponentially when combined with the advanced magical art of Demon Masquerade. When merged with Madama Butterfly during Demon Masquerade, Bayonetta gains even more powerful attacks and the ability to glide.

2) G-Pillar

The G-Pillar is excellent regardless of range (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Gomorrah

How to get: Beat Chapter 2

A large-caliber anti-materiel rifle that incorporates tissue from the Infernal Demon Gomorrah. While designed as a weapon to destroy targets by firing powerful armor-piercing rounds, its shape, durability, and mass make it suitable for use as a particularly damaging club when swung without restraint.

The dark flame emitted when the club makes an impact increases the damage dealt, and this flame can also be directly discharged at an enemy for an even more significant effect. When this weapon is used with Demon Masquerade, the user channels Gomorrah's power and brutal physicality, attacking and moving almost bestially.

3) Ignis Araneae Yo-Yo

What can get better than a flaming spider yo-yo? (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Phantasmaranae

How to get: Beat Chapter 3

A set of four yo-yos that contain clones of the Infernal Demon Phantasmaraneae's energy reactor. Equipped to the hands and feet, when swung, they release sharp blades as they spin rapidly, slashing enemies while also spewing magma from their cores for additional damage.

The yo-yos equipped on the feet can also function as wheels, allowing the user to skate around at high speeds. When these weapons are used with Demon Masquerade, the user channels Phantasmaraneae's power and assumes physical aspects of the phantom spider itself, gaining abilities like wall-crawling and web swing jumps.

4) Dead End Express

PlatinumGames went all-out with weapon designs (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Wartrain Gouon

How to get: Beat Chapter 6

A chainsaw-like weapon created by the Infernal Demon Wartrain Gouon from his part, with spiked wheels that spin at high speed. It’s one of the most bizarre weapons on this list.

When this weapon is used in tandem with Demon Masquerade, Bayonetta merges with Wartrain Gouon, gaining his steel body and unstoppable force with every inch of their body, becoming a deadly weapon.

5) Simoon

Call forth the glamor of Malphas (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Malphas

How to get: Beat Chapter 9

A pair of fans were crafted solely from the feathers of fledglings of the Infernal Demon Malphas. Lighter than paper yet more durable than steel, the fans are used to slash enemies with twin arcs of feathers.

They can deliver powerful attacks on par with direct attacks from Malphas' wings. When these weapons are used in tandem with Demon Masquerade, Bayonetta merges with Malphas, sprouting wings and becoming capable of flight.

6) Ribbit Libido-BZ55

Summon the power of music to battle (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Baal

How to get: Beat Chapter 9

A microphone stand favored by the Infernal Demon Baal. Baal's microphone of choice when performing has continually absorbed magic over centuries of use and has taken on several properties that are quite useful for combat. This includes converting voices into destructive sound waves and boosting the performer's strength and durability depending on how they sing.

Light yet sturdy, the stand doubles as a surprisingly powerful spear and can also be used to deliver blows and piercing attacks. When this weapon is used with Demon Masquerade, Bayonetta channels Baal's power and gains the most beautiful voice in Inferno and its unbridled destructive power.

7) Tartarus

Use the Umbran Tower itself as a weapon (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Umbran Clock Tower

How to get: Beat Chapter 11

A pair of thick, steel weapons with a gatelike design. Created with rubble from the fallen Umbran clock tower, their weight and sharp spikes adorn them, resulting in catastrophic, destructive power. Additionally, the "gate" can open to reveal a variety of offensive machinery like gatling guns and spiked arms.

Some say that the weapons were created by the rancor of the Umbra Witches who lost their lives when the clock tower was toppled and that the restless spirits thronging just behind the gate are those of the women after melding with the miasma of Inferno.

When these weapons are used in tandem with Demon Masquerade, the spirits of the fallen Umbra flow into the user, transforming them into a mechanical marionette that is immune to pain and continues to fight.

8) Abracadabra

Bayonetta's got some magic tricks up her sleeve (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Mictlantecuhtli

How to get: Beat Chapter 12

A weapon created by Mictlantecuhtli that resembles magician's gear, is composed of the hat Abra and the cane Cadabra. When used together, they create what at first appears to be sleight of hand but quickly escalates from doves to bombs and even entire vehicles being launched toward their targets.

How Abracadabra conjures its various attacks is yet to be understood, and not even the user can fully predict what mysterious things will happen. When this weapon is used in tandem with Demon Masquerade, Bayonetta channels Mictlantecuhtli's inexplicable power. This results in the ability to split themselves in two, rain down lightning, and create other bizarre phenomena.

9) Cassiopeia

This heavy anchor is ready to cause chaos (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Kraken

How to get: Unlocked after collecting all three Umbran Tears in Chapter 14 and beating the Phenomenal Remnant secret stage.

An anchor-like weapon once wielded long ago against the Infernal Demon Kraken until its wielder was defeated and sunk to the bottom of the ocean. The weapon itself remained embedded in Kraken's body, absorbing magic power over centuries.

When swung, the sharpened tip is shot out on a thick chain, enabling the wielder to crush enemies from a distance. When this weapon is used in tandem with Demon Masquerade, the user channels Kraken's power and becomes a demonic being. This grants Bayonetta the ability to swim through solid ground like water and strike with eight flexible tentacles.

10) Cruel Altea

A great endgame reward (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Labolas

How to get: Beat the game on any difficulty

A unique weapon-form of Labolas, a type of Infernal Demon born when pets become lost in Inferno and adapt to survive. Equipped at the hands and feet of Bayonetta, these remote attack units are launched at enemies and manipulated to deal blows from a distance.

It can also spew freezing breath capable of reaching absolute zero from their mouths. When merged with Labolas during Demon Masquerade, the user takes on a quadrupedal, beast-like form and becomes able to use several of its varied abilities, like running in the air and performing combination attacks with ice duplicates.

11) Handguns

They get the job done (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: None

How to get: Unlocked after beating the game on any difficulty

Typical handguns that, depending on the country, just about anyone can possess. Designed to be used by normal humans, these weapons are unable to withstand Bullet Arts, so Umbra Witches like Bayonetta must carefully control their magic energy. This is the standard tutorial weapon for Bayonetta.

12) Mab Dachi

Viola's katana helps her parry attacks (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Cheshire

How to get: Automatically equipped when playing as Viola

A long-bladed katana is said to have been forged by a renowned blacksmith in medieval Japan after being instructed to do so in a dream by Queen Mab, the queen of the fairies. Stated to be able to cut through anything when in the hands of a skilled swordsman, it was used by a procession of famed warriors over a long history of war.

The blade is inhabited by the Infernal Demon Cheshire, a creature that is seemingly equal parts mischievous cat and trained bear. It manifests using the charm hanging from Mab Dachi's hilt when summoned by Viola.

13) Bull Kiss

A long-range solution for the newest witch on board (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: None

How to get: Automatically equipped when playing as Viola

Viola’s special throwing darts she charges with magic power one by one. Each dart contains a glass tube full of ether, and by charging it with magic power, she can change perfectly normal darts into highly damaging magic missiles.

However, since Viola doesn’t particularly enjoy work that requires precise concentration, she often nods off while charging them. This causes the amount of magic power in the darts to be somewhat inconsistent.

14) Alruna

This whip will keep every enemy within reach (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Alraune

How to get: Unlocked after collecting all three Umbran Tears of Blood in Chapter 3

The iconic weapon from the second Bayonetta game returns here with the power of the demoness Alraune trapped within.

15) Rodin

Are you ready to face the biggest threat in the game? (Images via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Devil Rodin

How to get: Unlocked after purchasing the Platinum Ticket and defeating Devil Rodin secret boss

Like in previous Bayonetta games, this fantastic weapon is locked behind the toughest secret boss: Devil Rodin. The weapon itself is a series of varied combined weapons that change depending on the combo and is a blast to use but is equally challenging to obtain.

16) Scarborough Fair/Love is Blue

Trick or Tommo @TommoTheCabbit Bayonetta's Gun names



Bayonetta 1: Scarborough Fair

Bayonetta 2: Love is Blue



and now... The guns in Bayonetta 3 are named Colour my World Bayonetta's Gun namesBayonetta 1: Scarborough FairBayonetta 2: Love is Blueand now... The guns in Bayonetta 3 are named Colour my World https://t.co/lPOZq71cjx

Infernal Demon: Madama Butterfly

How to get: Unlocked using the saved data from the Nintendo Switch versions of Bayonetta (for Scarborough Fair) and Bayonetta 2 (Love Is Blue)

The two weapons from Bayonetta's previous adventures make a return here. After unlocking them, they will still need to be purchased for 16,999 seeds. While these use the Infernal Demon Madame Butterfly, they are still different weapons with skill trees and movesets. As such, the Demon Transformation ability will be disabled when these are equipped.

17) All 4 One

All for one, or one for all? (Image via Nintendo)

Infernal Demon: Madama Styx

How to get: Unlocked on Jeanne

A set of four powerful handguns, crafted by the famed Internal weaponsmith Rodin and crowned with the names Athos, Porthos, Aramis, and D'Artagnan. Trained for usage with the Umbran combat style called "Bullet Arts," they are not only guns with incredible stopping power but also function as devastating melee weapons.

Furthermore, as they were created to channel the power of Madama Styx, Jeanne's most frequently summoned Infernal Demon, their destructive power increases exponentially when combined with the advanced magical art of the Demon Masquerade. When merged with Madama Styx during Demon Masquerade, Jeanne gains even more powerful attacks and the ability to glide.

Bayonetta 3 is available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

