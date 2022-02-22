How to unlock Balloons in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a 1v1 real-time combat game in which players battle each other using cards that include troops, spells, defense buildings, and troop structures. On the battlefield, these cards are combined into an eight-card deck to win battles.

Knowing how to employ the best deck on the battlefield requires a thorough understanding of the cards, particularly those that are unique and incredibly beneficial in battle. Balloons are such high DPS cards that target opponent towers directly and must be used as part of the player's attacking strategy.

All about Balloons in Clash Royale

After reaching Arena 6, players can obtain the Epic Balloon card. It is a flying unit with fairly high hitpoints and exceptionally high damage that targets buildings. It drops a bomb when defeated, which explodes after 3 seconds and deals 37.5 percent of its regular attack damage to any unit within its blast radius.

The in-game description of the Balloon is as follows:

"As pretty as they are, you won't want a parade of THESE balloons showing up on the horizon. Drops powerful bombs and when shot down, crashes dealing area damage."

The balloon is capable of destroying the opponent's towers with a few bombs as it has an extremely high damage output. The bomb that is dropped after the Balloon is defeated is capable of taking down low-hitpoint troops like Wizard, Magic Archer, and many more.

Every opponent first tries to take down the Balloon as quickly as possible, so it is always a good idea to use air attacking troops like Minions, Wizards, and Executioners with it to take troops and allow the Balloon to reach the towers.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Worth it? 🤔 Using Fireball on Balloon to activate the King Tower!Worth it? 🤔 Using Fireball on Balloon to activate the King Tower! 😮 Worth it? 🤔 https://t.co/ivVTHCblJT

Balloons can even be aided by using the Baby Dragon. As the Baby Dragon has a reasonably high health pool and does cause area damage, it can easily kill anti-air swarms such as Spear Goblins and Minions Horde while also taking damage for the Balloon.

To unlock the Balloon card, players can follow the steps given below:

Players first must reach Arena 6 to unlock the Balloon card To obtain the card, players can open various chests, buy using the shop quests or ask for donations from the clan Players must earn more Balloon cards to upgrade it to the max level

Balloon statistics

The following are the statistics for the Balloon card in Clash Royale:

It has a deployment cost of 5 Elixir and a deployment time of 1 second.

Balloon can max be upgraded to level 14, where it deals damage of 1272 and has 2226 hitpoints.

It can deal maximum damage of 318 after being destroyed.

It covers a small range of 0.1 tiles and has a hit speed of 2 seconds.

The Balloon is one of Clash Royale's best cards and players should make the best use of it. The greatest strategy to deliver maximum damage to the opponent is to send several support troops with the Balloon.

