How to unlock Boba Fett in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players can unlock different characters, ships, and collectibles in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Boba Fett is one of the characters that gamers can play as. However, they will need to unlock him first.

Boba Fett is a famous bounty hunter who can be recognized by his armor and jetpack. Players can unlock him by completing a mission and paying a hefty sum of studs for him.

How gamers can unlock and play as Boba Fett in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Unlocking Boba Fett

The first thing players need to do to unlock Boba Fett is to complete the correct mission.

Players can unlock the character by completing the second mission of Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, which is called The Copa-Khetanna.

This mission requires players to defeat Boba Fett on Jabba the Hutt's ship. Once this is done, players will be able to purchase Boba Fett.

Purchasing Boba Fett

Once players have unlocked Boba Fett, they will need to go to the character selection screen in order to pick the character.

When they select Bounty Hunters, Boba Fett will be available for purchase for 500,000 studs. This is not a small number of studs, so players may not be able to purchase him right away. However, they can buy stud multipliers by finding Datacards, which will help them gain more studs.

Completing Trilogies in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

While Boba Fett is in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, players who are looking to quickly unlock him have some good news.

Each trilogy can be completed and started independently. Players can simply start and complete Episode: IV and Episode V before moving on to defeat Boba Fett in Episode VI. This would be the quickest way to unlock the character in the game.

There are many unlockables for players

One of the greatest things about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is that players are able to unlock a variety of iconic characters and ships.

Some of them can be unlocked through story missions, while others are earned through challenges.

The good news is that players can always go back and play through challenges or missions using Free Play if they ever miss a character in the game.

