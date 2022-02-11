How to unlock Bowler in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale, a popular multiplayer online strategy game owned by SuperCell, contains a lot of troops and similarities to another SuperCell-owned game called "Clash of Clans," such as Electro Dragon, Baby Dragon, Valkyrie, Minion, and so on.

These troops are categorized into cards ranging in rarity from Common to Legendary. One such card, which has been taken from Clash of Clans, is Bowler, which is one of the most popular ground troops in Clash Royale. This article will discuss Bowler and the steps to unlock it.

Bowler in Clash Royale

The Bowler card (Image via Supercell)

The Bowler card is area-damage-causing troops with high hitpoints and damage that can be unlocked from Arena 13. It hurls large stones that roll in a straight line, damaging and knocking back his target as well as any other unit in the way.

The in-game description of the Bowler is:

"This big blue dude digs the simple things in life - Dark Elixir drinks and throwing rocks. His massive boulders roll through their target, hitting everything behind for a strike!"

The Bowler's knockback effect works in the same way as the Fireball card, forcing ground troops out of the way and destroying heavy units like Pekkas, Dark Princes, and so on.

Bowler's strike is linear and affects all troops, allowing him to easily take down troops behind a tank and finish swarms of troops. Players should use the Tornado card to line up enemy troops to maximize Bowler's damage potential.

Bowler statistics

Bowler's high hitpoint and linear attack effects make him a strong troop in pushes, causing damage to the tank and the support units behind it. His inability to knock back tanks has the extra benefit of allowing him to split the tanks and support units, making them easier to deal with separately.

Bowler can max be upgraded to level 14, where it has 2756 hit points and deals area damage of 381.

It has a deployment time of 1 second and a hit speed of 2.5 seconds.

It costs 5 Elixir to use a Bowler card in the battle.

How do I unlock the Bowler?

Step 1: Players must reach Arena 13 to access the Bowler card.

Step 2: Open chests or use shop offers to unlock the Bowler card.

Step 3: Add the card to the Clash Royale battle deck and start using it.

Finally, Bowler is undoubtedly one of the strongest Epic cards in Clash Royale that works well with multiple battle decks. It should be used to stop an enemy's push strategy.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha