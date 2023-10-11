How to unlock more characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Ultra Rumble is the latest addition to the world of free-to-play battle royale titles, and it has created a certain level of positive traction among the fans. After all, it's not every day that you can get a video game that's directly influenced by one of the most popular anime of modern times. In order to keep the same essence alive, players can play as popular characters from the series.

When you start your journey, the available choices will be limited. At the very beginning, you can choose between six different characters, with each of them offering something different. However, you will be able to unlock more names and add them to your roster in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

This will not only offer you more variety in gameplay, but some of the stronger characters remain locked at first. Unlocking them will help you immensely in trying to progress through the harder parts of the game.

There are different ways to unlock characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble

When it comes to obtaining more characters for your roster, there are different ways to go around with it. My Hero Ultra Rumble even incorporates a gacha-based draw system that might reward you with a new character as well. However, the safest option is the use of Character Tickets.

There are different characters to pick from (Image via Bandai Namco)

Unlike the gacha-based draw system, Character Tickets assure you a new name. Moreover, you can also choose the one you want to unlock. However, there are certain restrictions, as you'll be given only one ticket for free. Additionally, not every character is included in the available pool, and the overall choices are limited to a large extent.

You can also try out the gacha-based draw of the game. You'll require roll tickets, but do remember they don't assure you any characters. There are different emotes, costumes, and voices that you can unlock by drawing on the pools. Hence, Character Tickets are the most assured way to unlock new characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

How to get more Character Tickets in My Hero Ultra Rumble

While you get one for free, you can get more Character Tickets by exchanging it with Hero Souls. This resource is obtained whenever you make a duplicate pull of any kind, and a certain amount is required for an additional ticket.

Additionally, you can also use real-life money to buy more roll tickets as well. Since this title is free-to-play, there are microtransactions available for players. Moreover, completing the weekly and daily objectives will also help you get more tickets and rolls.