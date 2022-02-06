How to unlock Clone Spell in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans launches a lot of new troops to help players improve their offensive plans, and spells are an important component of that strategy for assisting troops in battle. There are 12 spells divided into two categories: Dark Elixir Spells and Elixir Spells.

Clone Spell, an Elixir Spell, is one of the most unique and influential of these 12 spells in Clash of Clans. It works well with high DPS units because it can clone them and cause damage.

Clone Spell in Clash of Clans

Clone Spell in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Clone Spell is a 6th Elixir Spell obtained at level 5 Elixir Spell Factory and requires a level 10 Town Hall. As the name implies, this spell clones troops that enter the spell's radius. The replicated troops are of the same level as the original. They have a finite lifespan and can be eliminated early by defenses.

In-game description of Clone Spell:

"Turn this Spell into a pop-up army! Clone Spells create a circle of spawning that creates limited-lifetime copies of troops that enter it. It will only spawn up to a maximum housing space of troops."

A single troop can make enough clones to fill the spell level's housing space.

It can clone all troops except Heroes, Super Witch, Pets, Super Dragon, and Ice Hound.

When using several Clone Spells, each spell is treated independently, and their capacities are not pooled. 2 Level five Clone Spells, for example, will not be able to clone 5 Witches, although spells can clone a total of 60 housing spaces.

How to unlock Clone Spell?

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Turn this Spell into a pop-up army! Brew Clone Spells at a discount until Friday! Turn this Spell into a pop-up army! Brew Clone Spells at a discount until Friday! https://t.co/qlY7MZ6DMB

Step 1: Upgrade Town Hall to level 10, as it is necessary to unlock Clone Spell.

Step 2: Upgrade Elixir Spell Factory to level 5, where it is capable of brewing Clone Spell.

Step 3: Brew Clone Spell and use it in your attacking strategy.

Clone Spell statistics

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Electro Dragon + Clone Spell, and Healer events are live! Use these units at a discount and earn Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! Electro Dragon + Clone Spell, and Healer events are live! Use these units at a discount and earn Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! https://t.co/lj7qOWp7I2

The Clone Spell has a duration of 18 seconds and covers a range of 3.5 tiles. It can maximum be upgraded to level 7, with a cloning capacity of 38 and a cloned lifespan of 30 seconds. It costs 37000 Elixir, 9 minutes brewing time and three spell housing space.

Finally, Clone Spell is one of the most potent spells in Clash of Clans if appropriately used in the attack strategy. So, unlock the Clone Spell and start using it.

