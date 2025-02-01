How to unlock the EA FC 25 Vitor Roque and Abner Vinicius World Tour items in Ultimate Team

EA Sports has released the World Tour Brazil League Upgrade completionist objective in Ultimate Team, as the EA FC 25 Vitor Roque and Abner Vinicius World Tour items are available as part of it. This is similar to the nation-themed SBC sets released in the past — two completions of the World Tour Brazil League Upgrade SBC will allow gamers to get these players.
Season 5 is live in Ultimate Team, with Brazil being the themed nation. This is similar to previous seasons, where countries like England and Argentina were the theme, leading to the release of several World Tour objective players. The EA FC 25 Vitor Roque and Abner Vinicius World Tour items are the latest additions of this season.
The EA FC 25 Vitor Roque and Abner Vinicius World Tour items can be unlocked by completing a set of SBCs in Ultimate Team
The EA FC 25 Vitor Roque and Abner Vinicius World Tour items are up for grabs via the World Tour Brazil League Upgrade Completionist objective. Gamers can complete this objective by finishing the World Tour Brazil League Upgrade SBC twice. Players like Angel Di Maria, Chris Smalling, and others have been available via similar objectives in the past.
These are the requirements of all the segments of this SBC set:
Task 1:
- Brazil players: Minimum two
- Liga Portugal players: Minimum one
- Trendyol Super Lig players: Minimum one
- ROSH Saudi League players: Minimum one
- MLS+ Eredivisie players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 78
Task 2:
- Brazil players: Minimum two
- Barclays WSL players: Minimum one
- GPFBL players: Minimum one
- Liga F players: Minimum one
- NWSL players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 78
Task 3:
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Premier League players: Minimum five
- Team overall rating: Minimum 80
Task 4:
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- LaLiga players: Minimum five
- Team overall rating: Minimum 80
Task 5:
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Serie A players: Minimum five
- Team overall rating: Minimum 80
Task 6:
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Bundesliga players: Minimum five
- Team overall rating: Minimum 80
Task 7:
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Ligue 1 players: Minimum five
- Team overall rating: Minimum 80
Task 8:
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Task 9:
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
By completing this SBC set twice, gamers can unlock the EA FC 25 Vitor Roque and Abner Vinicius World Tour items.
Both items are worth the effort, as they possess the stats and attributes required to be usable in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. They are also not too high-rated and will be eligible for future Evolutions.