How to unlock the EA FC 25 Vitor Roque and Abner Vinicius World Tour items in Ultimate Team

EA Sports has released the World Tour Brazil League Upgrade completionist objective in Ultimate Team, as the EA FC 25 Vitor Roque and Abner Vinicius World Tour items are available as part of it. This is similar to the nation-themed SBC sets released in the past — two completions of the World Tour Brazil League Upgrade SBC will allow gamers to get these players.

Season 5 is live in Ultimate Team, with Brazil being the themed nation. This is similar to previous seasons, where countries like England and Argentina were the theme, leading to the release of several World Tour objective players. The EA FC 25 Vitor Roque and Abner Vinicius World Tour items are the latest additions of this season.

The EA FC 25 Vitor Roque and Abner Vinicius World Tour items can be unlocked by completing a set of SBCs in Ultimate Team

The EA FC 25 Vitor Roque and Abner Vinicius World Tour items are up for grabs via the World Tour Brazil League Upgrade Completionist objective. Gamers can complete this objective by finishing the World Tour Brazil League Upgrade SBC twice. Players like Angel Di Maria, Chris Smalling, and others have been available via similar objectives in the past.

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements of all the segments of this SBC set:

Task 1:

Brazil players: Minimum two

Liga Portugal players: Minimum one

Trendyol Super Lig players: Minimum one

ROSH Saudi League players: Minimum one

MLS+ Eredivisie players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 78

Task 2:

Brazil players: Minimum two

Barclays WSL players: Minimum one

GPFBL players: Minimum one

Liga F players: Minimum one

NWSL players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 78

Task 3:

Brazil players: Minimum one

Premier League players: Minimum five

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Task 4:

Brazil players: Minimum one

LaLiga players: Minimum five

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Task 5:

Brazil players: Minimum one

Serie A players: Minimum five

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Task 6:

Brazil players: Minimum one

Bundesliga players: Minimum five

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Task 7:

Brazil players: Minimum one

Ligue 1 players: Minimum five

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Task 8:

Brazil players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 9:

Brazil players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

By completing this SBC set twice, gamers can unlock the EA FC 25 Vitor Roque and Abner Vinicius World Tour items.

Vitor Roque is available (Image via EA Sports)

Both items are worth the effort, as they possess the stats and attributes required to be usable in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. They are also not too high-rated and will be eligible for future Evolutions.

