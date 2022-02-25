How to unlock Electro Dragon in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale, another popular mobile game launched by SuperCell after the tremendous success of Clash of Clans, has a lot of elements from the older game. Many troops, spells, heroes, and buildings classified as cards are divided into different rarities ranging from Common to Champions.

One such troop common in both games is "Electro Dragon," which is one of the most popular troops in Clash of Clans and is now also a part of Clash Royale.

Electro Dragon in Clash Royale

Players can unlock the Electro Dragon card at Arena 11. Electro Dragon is a flying unit with high hitpoints and damage. The attack is a chain lightning bolt that can hit up to three targets in a row, making it the perfect way to deal with swarms of troops.

It is a blue dragon with glowing spikes on its back, similar to Clash of Clans. The in-game description of the Electro Dragon is:

"Spits out bolts of electricity hitting up to three targets. Suffers from middle child syndrome to boot."

The Electro Dragon possesses a chain lightning attack that allows each bolt it fires to also extend out to a maximum of two additional surrounding targets. It is possible to hit the targets from up to 3.5 tile distance from the primary target.

It is one of the most popular Epic cards as it can easily stun opposing troops, allowing friendly troops to attack. So, it is the perfect troop to deal with Battle Ram, Pekka, and Sparky.

To unlock Electro Dragon, players should follow the below given steps:

Players should reach Arena 11 to get access to Electro Dragon cards. Open gold or better chests to earn the Electro Dragon card and obtain more cards to upgrade the card. Now, use the Electro Dragon to win battles.

Electro Dragon statistics

Electro Dragon costs 5 Elixir to train and has a deployment time of 1 second.

It can maximum be upgraded to level 14, where it has 1259 hit points and deals a total of 762 in all three bolts.

It has a stun duration of 0.5 seconds and a hit speed of 2.1 seconds.

Finally, Electro Dragon is one of the best cards in Clash Royale, so use it to win multiplayer and 2v2 battles.

