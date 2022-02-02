How to unlock Electro Giant in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a free-to-play game in which users compete in 1v1 battles utilizing character cards in real-time. These cards come in a variety of rarities and can be assembled into an eight-card battle deck to attack opponent bases.

Making an ideal deck entails choosing the best cards that can both defend friendly towers and attack the opponent's towers at the same time, which necessitates a thorough understanding of the cards. "Electro Giant" is one such card that should be included in your 8-card deck. We'll discuss Electro Giant and how to unlock it in this article.

About the Electro Giant in Clash Royale and how to unlock it

The Electro Giant in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Electro Giant card is a melee-ranged Epic troop with incredibly high hitpoints and damage that only attacks buildings and is unlocked from Arena 11. With each hit of its electrical device "Zap Pack," enemy units within a 3-tile radius of the Electro Giant will be damaged and dazed.

The in-game description of Electro Giant is:

"He channels electricity through his Zap Pack, a unique device that stuns and damages any troop attacking him within its range. Don't tell him that his finger guns aren't real! He'll zap you."

He, like Golem, should be used sparingly in single Elixir battles due to the hefty 8 Elixir cost required to train him. Placing him in the back without enough lead or being able to avoid the opponent's counters can often give the opponent the upper hand, therefore some support troops should be employed alongside the Electro Giant.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Have you tried the buffed version yet? So turns out Electro Giant is pretty good when he’s not crashing the gameHave you tried the buffed version yet? So turns out Electro Giant is pretty good when he’s not crashing the game 😬 Have you tried the buffed version yet? https://t.co/MERm0NUvyp

The Electro Giant works well with Tornado since it can attract troops for the stun assault. In Clash Royale, using low-cost cards with the Electro Giant is a good offensive plan because these low-cost cards can defend the Electro Giant.

How to unlock Electro Giant?

Step 1: Players must reach Arena 11 in Clash Royale

Step 2: Open various chests to earn this Epic card or purchase this card from shop offers

Step 3: Collect multiple Electro Giant cards to upgrade this troop.

Electro Giant statistics

RoyaleAPI @RoyaleAPI Introducing Electro Giant — the 100th card in Clash Royale!



#ClashRoyale Introducing Electro Giant — the 100th card in Clash Royale! on.royaleapi.com/season16 ⚡️ Introducing Electro Giant — the 100th card in Clash Royale! on.royaleapi.com/season16#ClashRoyale https://t.co/yhxau34qpa

Fisherman works well with the Electro Giant because he can draw ranged troops into the Electro Giant's zap radius and shield the Electro Giant from big hitters like Pekka. Fisherman can also push them away from the Electro Giant, allowing the Electro Giant to escape their sight range. The statistics for the Electro Giant card is as follows:

The Electro Giant can be upgraded to Level 14 at the most, giving it 5512 hitpoints and 254 damage.

It has a 2.1 second hit speed and a 1 second deployment time.

Electro Giant's stun ability lasts for 0.5 seconds.

The cost of deploying Electro Giant on the battlefield is 8 Elixir.

Also Read Article Continues below

In conclusion, Electro Giant is one of Clash Royale's most powerful Epic cards, and is best used as a small tank that can also deliver a lot of damage. By opening several chests in Arena 11, players can gain access to this powerful card.

Edited by Danyal Arabi