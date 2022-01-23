How to unlock the Freeze Spell in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans has added a slew of new characters and troops to aid players in improving their offensive strategy, and spells are a key part of that strategy for supporting troops in battle. There are a total of 12 spells that are divided into two types: Elixir and Dark Elixir Spells.

One of the most popular and powerful of these 12 spells in Clash of Clans is the Freeze Spell, which is an Elixir Spell. It works best with high DPS troops and complements any attacking strategy. Players utilize it to temporarily freeze enemy defenses, heroes, and clan castle troops, allowing friendly troops to attack them.

Clash of Clans' Freeze Spell allows players to halt enemy troops and deal massive damage to them

Freeze Spell (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of the Freeze Spell is:

"When the battle gets hot, stay frosty! The Freeze Spell sends out a cryogenic blast that temporarily immobilizes enemy troops and disables defensive buildings within its radius."

Along with the Jump Spell, which needs a level 9 Town Hall, the Freeze Spell is the 5th Elixir Spell obtained at level 4 Spell Factory. Freeze Spell is used to temporarily freeze opposing Clan Castle troops as well defenses within a small radius. The affected enemy troops and defenses will not move or attack until the spell's duration expires.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Stay frosty during the Freeze Spell event! What are your top tips for using this spell? 🤔 Stay frosty during the Freeze Spell event! What are your top tips for using this spell? 🤔 https://t.co/W0PwDcYalg

The Freeze Spell has no impact on enemy troops which are not within its radius when it is cast, even if they move into the area while it is still active. It is one of the most affordable Elixir Spells in the game, as it only requires one-spell housing space as compared to other Elixir Spells.

Freeze Spell works best with attacking strategies like Queen Walk GoHo, Blizzard E-Drags and more.

Statistics of the Freeze Spell

1) Freeze Spell currently has seven upgrades, with Level 7 being the highest.

2) At the maximum level, it has a duration of 5.5 seconds, which implies it can freeze enemy troops and buildings for that amount of time.

3) It takes three minutes to brew and costs 12,000 Elixir to do so.

4) Clash of Clans' Freeze Spell has the ability to target both air and ground forces.

5) The spell has a 3.5 tile radius and a one-spell housing space.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, as it freezes defense buildings and enemy troops, Freeze Spell is a must-have in a Clash of Clans player's attacking strategies. It is ideal for usage in war attacks, with varied attacking techniques at high levels.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan