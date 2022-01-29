How to unlock Goblin Giant in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is an online skill-based multiplayer game where players compete in 1v1 fights using character cards. These cards are available in a wide range of rarities and abilities. You must have a good understanding of these cards to win crowns in Clash Royale matches.

"Goblin Giant," which can be obtained by Arena 9 players, is one such card that experienced E-sport players highly value. Goblin Giant is a powerful Epic card that is extremely difficult to defeat.

Unlocking the Goblin Giant in Clash Royale

The Goblin Giant card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Arena 9 grants players access to the Goblin Giant card, unlocked by opening chests and shop offers. It is a melee unit with very high hitpoints that targets buildings.

He also has two Spear Goblins on his back, who can attack without the Goblin Giant's help. When the Goblin Giant is defeated, the Spear Goblins emerge and attack the building.

The in-game description of the Goblin Giant is:

"This jolly green Goblin Giant stomps towards enemy buildings. He carries two Spear Goblins everywhere he goes. It's a weird but functional arrangement."

After the Goblin Giant is defeated, using another unit like Miner to tank for the Spear Goblins will allow the Goblins to stay for a longer time on the battlefield and deliver more damage.

As the Spear Goblins are un-targetable soon after the Goblin Giant's defeat, the enemy Archer Tower will target other units for a few seconds.

Counters such as the Ice Wizards are less reliable because the Spear Goblins can kill the troop despite the card's resemblance to a Giant card. To defeat the Goblin Giant and Spear Goblins, high DPS Clash Royale troops should be deployed.

Because of his unique ability to move and strike in different patterns, the Goblin Giant may successfully kite units while inflicting damage to them simultaneously.

Goblin Giant statistics

He is one of the most popular Epic cards, and his statistics show that he works well with a variety of battle decks:

Goblin Giant can maximum be upgraded to Level 14, where he deals area damage of 233 and has 4170 hitpoints.

Spear Goblins deals a damage of 108 and has 176 hitpoints.

Goblin Giant covers a range of 5.5 tiles and has a hit speed of 1.5 seconds.

The Goblin Giant can only attack ground troops, whereas Spear Gobind can attack both air and ground units, resulting in a lethal combo.

The Goblin Giant is undoubtedly the strongest Epic card in Clash Royale that can be lethal with troops like Sparky and Pekka. It can be unlocked at Arena 9 through chests.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha