How to unlock the Hammer & Sickle in Call of Duty: Warzone and Cold War

Along with plenty of other content, the Hammer & Sickle was announced as one of the new weapons coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. However, the wait may be a bit longer than expected when compared to content like the LAPA SMG.

The Haunting brought some new skins and weapons to unlock in both Warzone and Cold War, but the Hammer & Sickle won't be a part of the initial wave of content. Rather, the new set of melee weapons will drop in both games after The Haunting ends for the year. Presumably, the Hammer & Sickle is the last weapon that Black Ops Cold War will receive before Call of Duty: Vanguard releases.

Hammer & Sickle details in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

While the Hammer & Sickle is confirmed as one of the next weapons to appear in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, some of the details are still murky. The melee weapon will be available as soon as the Halloween event ends on November 2, but the challenge has not yet been revealed.

Like other melee weapons, there is guaranteed to be one main challenge that is assigned to unlocking the Hammer & Sickle. It can range anywhere from getting 3 melee kills in 15 different matches, to getting a set number of Finishing Moves. Regardless, players that want the weapon for free will need to earn it.

The Hammer & Sickle will also be available to purchase with COD points when the weapon becomes available. Players can keep an eye out for a bundle called 'Split Personality' and it will include skins for the Antonov Operator as well. When players purchase a bundle with a new weapon, they will have access to that weapon skin alone.

The Hammer & Sickle is the latest dual-wield melee weapon in Call of Duty

In a previous event, the dual-wield Sai melee weapons dropped in the game, and they offered up some serious speed with a Sai in both hands. They also shook up the usual melee formula for Black Ops Cold War.

As for the Hammer & Sickle, the weapon will be held in either hand as the new dual-wield weapon. However, each swing will offer up slightly more damage at the cost of speed. It may very well be the last weapon that Black Ops Cold War gets, so players should make use of it while they can.

