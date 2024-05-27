How to unlock Human Form in V Rising

In V Rising, you can take the form of a human, which makes it easier to force other humans to become your servants and do your bidding. Apart from that other gameplay elements open up to you when you take on the Human Form. However, getting the form is easier said than done, as the game does not explain how to avail of the feature while progressing through the narrative. Thus, many in the community remain confused about how to unlock it.

This V Rising guide goes over how you can unlock your character’s Human Form in the game.

Unlocking Human Form in V Rising

Beat Bane to unlock Human Form (Image via Stunlock Studios)

To unlock the Human Form in V Rising, you will be required to beat Bane the Shadowblade. In a previous version of the game, the enemy you needed to defeat was Beatrice the Tailor. However, after a recent update, you need to beat Bane instead to get your hands on the form.

You can locate Bane around Dunley Farmlands. You will see him wandering the roads there. However, the enemy will not aggro you even if he spots you. He will be in Human disguise himself and to initiate the level 50 boss fight, you will need to attack Bane first.

He is a difficult encounter, but once you take him down he will give you the following drops:

Human Form

Tier 1 Spell Point: Corrupted Skull, Bone Explosion, and Ward of the Damned

Slashers recipe

Rare Ancestral Weapon Shard (possible loot)

Bane is a difficult encounter (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Negatives and positives of Human Form in V Rising

Once you get your hands on the Human Form, you will be able to interact with traders in human settlements. You can go through these points of interest in the game and purchase goods from vendors.

It opens up more features for you to interact with, which is why you should look to unlock the form once you are powerful enough to take out Bane.

However, there are some negatives to the Human Form in V Rising, one of which is that your blood consumption rate will increase when you are in that form. Additionally, Priests, Paladins, and Lightweavers will detect you and aggro you as soon as they spot you.

