How to unlock Hunter in Clash Royale?

Supercell's Clash Royale is a real-time online multiplayer strategy game. The game includes cards, tower defenses, and a battle arena. The only way to get spells, troops, and structures onto the battlefield is to use character cards.

These cards have five different rarities: Epic, Common, Rare, Champion, and Legendary. The cost of deploying these cards is Elixir, which increases with time as the battle progresses. It's vital to employ the greatest cards possible.

In this post, we'll look at the Epic card 'Hunter,' which delivers a lot of damage, and ways to unlock it.

Unlocking the Hunter card in Clash Royale

The Hunter card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

From Arena 10, the Hunter card is unlocked. He's an Epic card with high hitpoints who fires shotgun shells with a broad spread, and each shot pellet deals minor damage when it hits the ground. Hunter deals a lot of damage up close, but less at a distance. Players can unlock this card from Arena 10 or by opening chests.

Hunter's in-game description is:

"He deals BIG damage up close - not so much at range. What he lacks in accuracy, he makes up for with his impressively bushy eyebrows."

When all of his shots connect, the Hunter card deals slightly more damage than other DPS cards in Clash Royale, like Pekka, when dealing with swarms of troops like Skeleton Army and Minion Horde at a distance.

Distraction cards like Minions and Skeletons, as well as high hitpoint cards like the Golem and Ice Golem, help him get his devastating burst shots off at a low cost.

As Hunter's shotgun fires many rounds, he can effectively fight troops with shields, as each bullet is a single strike. If he is put precisely behind the Archer Tower before the Goblin Barrel lands, he can counter Goblins easily.

Hunter's statistics

As it can swiftly finish swarms of cards, Hunter is a valuable Epic card on both attack and defense. This allows other troops to reach the Archer Tower. The Hunter card has the following statistics:

Hunter fires ten bullets, each of which causes 112 damage, resulting in a total of 1120 damage. It has 1110 hitpoints and a 2.2 second hit speed. Hunter costs 4 Elixir and covers a four-tile area. It has a 6.5-tile projectile range, a one-second deployment time and can attack both air and ground troops.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, if strategically deployed, Hunter can oppose high hitpoint units such as Lava Hound, Golem, and Balloon. Once you unlock it from Arena 10, it should be part of your Clash Royale combat deck

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha