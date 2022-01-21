How to use Golem Tank deck in Clash Royale?

The Supercell-owned online strategy game Clash Royale is a multiplayer game where players battle one another using cards. These cards are available in 5 rarities: Common, Epic, Rare, Legendary, and Champion.

These cards are used to create an 8-card deck, which is then brought to battle and utilized to attack the opponent's towers. To assist players in winning battles, an optimal deck should include both defensive and offensive cards. Players can build their own deck or use one that has already been created by other experienced Clash Royale players.

Golem Tank Deck in Clash Royale

The Golem Tank deck is one of Clash Royale's most popular battle decks. The cards can be changed by the players based on the requirements and league.

The Golem Tank deck is one of the strongest decks in Clash Royale. This is the perfect battle deck for Arena 10 or above and is made up of the following cards:

1) Golem

The in-game description of Golem is:

"Slow but durable, only attacks buildings. When destroyed, explosively splits into two Golemites and deals area damage!"

The Golem card is one of the strongest Epic cards in Clash Royale that can be unlocked at Arena 10. When the Golem is defeated, it explodes, causing area damage and generating two small Golemites.

Cost: 8 Elixir

Damage: 413

Hitpoints: 6784

2) Wizards

The in-game description of the Wizard is:

"The most awesome man to ever set foot in the arena, the Wizard will blow you away with his handsomeness... and/or fireballs."

The Wizard is a medium-range, area-damage rare card with high hitpoints and damage that can be unlocked from Arena 4. The Wizard's tremendous damage makes it an excellent Golem support troop.

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

3) Minions

The in-game description of Minions is:

"Three fast, unarmored flying attackers. Roses are red, minions are blue, they can fly, and will crush you!"

After completing the Clash Royale training, players will receive Minions, one of the first few common cards. Minions are a group of three short-range flying characters who are best used against ground cards.

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 135

Hitpoints: 305

4) Zap

The in-game description of the Zap spell is:

"Zaps enemies, briefly stunning them and dealing damage inside a small radius. Reduced damage to Crown Towers."

Arena 5 is where you can get the Zap card. It's a medium-range spell that stuns opponents for 0.5 seconds within its effective radius. Air troops can be instantly incapacitated by the Zap Spell, allowing other troops to attack.

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 254

5) Barbarians

The in-game description of the Barbarians is:

"A horde of melee attackers with mean mustaches and even meaner tempers."

At Arena 3, players can unlock the Barbarians card. It summons five melee Barbarians with high hit points and damage who only attack one target.

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 254

Hitpoints: 888

6) Fireball

The in-game description of Fireball is:

"Annnnnd... Fireball. Incinerates a small area, dealing high damage. Reduced damage to Crown Towers."

At the Training Camp, you can unlock the Fireball card, which is an area-damage spell with a high damage. It's an excellent card to use against troops such as Minions, Musketeers, etc.

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

7) Tombstone

The in-game description of Tombstone is:

"Troop building that periodically deploys Skeletons to fight the enemy... and when destroyed, spawns 4 Skeletons! Creepy."

From Arena 2, players can get the Tombstone card. It's a structure that deploys 2 skeletons every 3.8 seconds. When the Tombstone is destroyed, it spawns four other Skeletons.

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 702

8) Musketeers

The in-game description of the Musketeers is:

"Don't be fooled by her delicately coiffed hair, the Musketeer is a mean shot with her trusty boomstick."

The Musketeer is a high-damage single-target rare card that may be acquired by completing the Clash Royale Training. The Musketeer is a superb backup for the Golems because it can easily target both air and ground forces.

Attack strategy

Players should deploy the Golem card first since it can easily eat a lot of damage and attack opponent cards with Wizards, Musketeers, Minions, and Barbarians as support troops. Use Zap spells and Fireballs while attacking to finish low-hitpoint cards like Minions, Skeleton Army, and so on. Tombstone should be used to divert enemy cards.

