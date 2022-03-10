How to unlock the Ice Golem in Clash Royale?

Cards are an important part of the SuperCell-owned "Clash Royale" game in which players participate in 1v1 and 2v2 battles using 8-cards decks. These cards have different abilities and are combined to win battles.

One such strong card is "Ice Golem," which is often used by Clash Royale players as a low-cost mini-tank troop. When used properly, it can deal a lot of damage to the opponent and distract opposing troops.

Unlocking the Ice Golem in Clash Royale

From Arena 8, you can unlock the Ice Golem card. He is a melee unit with high hitpoints and damage who only targets buildings. The Ice Golem is a cheap mini-tank that bursts when beaten, causing minor area-damage and slowing any nearby troop or tower for 1 second. The in-game description of Ice Golem is as follows:

“He's tough, targets buildings and explodes when destroyed, slowing nearby enemies. Made entirely out of ice... or is he?! Yes.”

Skeletons and Bats can end in Ice Golem's death damage. He can completely defeat Goblins and Minions when paired with a Zap or Snowball. So, if it is not only a good tank troop, but also a good attacking troop to deal with low hitpoint troops.

To initiate a tiny counter-push, deploy the Ice Golem in front of the remaining troops. It can also be placed alongside a unit behind him on the bridge. This allows the Ice Golem to tank for the unit while also slowing down adjacent troops when it dies.

Since it is a Rare card, players can unlock it using the following ways:

Players must reach Arena level 8 to be eligible to unlock the Ice Golem card.

Ice Golem can be unlocked by opening various chests or through shop quests.

Players can also unlock it using the trade tokens with other clanmates.

Ice Golem statistics

Ice Golem is a good match for Hog Rider since it can deal with Skeleton Army, typically employed to deal death damage to the Hog Rider. The Ice Golem statistics are as follows:

It costs 2 Elixir and 1 second deployment time to use Ice Golem on the battlefield.

The Ice Golem can maximum be upgraded to level 14, where it deals a damage of 112 and has 1587 hitpoints.

It covers a range of 0.75 tiles and has 2.5 seconds hit speed.

Finally, Ice Golem is one of the best mini-tank troops in Clash Royale that can be used in multiple ways on the battlefield. Players should use it with high DPS troops to win battles.

